Judge Acknowledges Rehabilitation but Declines Defense’s Request for Greater Bail Reduction

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Despite evidence that a young man on probation for a prior DUI conviction had completed an intensive alcohol rehabilitation program and remained in residential treatment, a Harbor Justice Center judge Wednesday declined to reduce his bail to the level requested by the defense, highlighting the ongoing tension between supporting recovery and relying on cash bail.

The young man, who is serving probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in 2023, appeared in court Wednesday morning for a probation violation disposition and reset hearing. Defense counsel argued that the accused’s continued commitment to treatment warranted a substantial reduction in bail.

The hearing opened with defense counsel emphasizing the accused’s rehabilitative efforts since his probation was revoked late last year.

Defense counsel told the court the accused had completed an intensive alcohol rehabilitation program and continues to participate in residential treatment for alcohol addiction, arguing that his ongoing recovery demonstrated meaningful progress.

Defense counsel then asked the court to reduce the accused’s bail in light of those efforts.

The court granted a partial reduction but declined to lower bail to the amount requested by the defense. The judge ordered the accused to return to court Aug. 6.

The accused pleaded guilty in July 2023 to two misdemeanor counts stemming from a December 2022 arrest: driving under the influence of alcohol under Vehicle Code Section 23152(a) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more under Section 23152(b).

The sentencing court stayed punishment on the second count and placed the accused on three years of informal probation tied to the first count. The sentence also included fines, community service, a nine-month first-offender alcohol program, a one-year driver’s license restriction, participation in a Youthful Drug and Alcohol Deterrence program and restitution.

Court records show all of those obligations, apart from the probation term itself, have since been completed or closed.

The exchange over bail reflects a broader policy debate about whether cash bail undermines recovery for people actively participating in substance use treatment.

A 2024 report from the Center for American Progress states that “pretrial incarceration causes disruptions in ongoing health coverage and threatens individuals’ continuity of care,” while “release with the support of pretrial services can make it easier for people to access the resources and treatment they need.”

Wednesday’s hearing underscored the competing priorities courts often weigh when balancing evidence of rehabilitation against concerns about public safety and court appearance.

In this case, the judge recognized the accused’s progress by reducing bail but ultimately declined to grant the larger reduction sought by the defense.

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