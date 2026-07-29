Amid Ongoing Criticism of California’s Housing and Homelessness Crisis, Newsom Expands Highway Encampment Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid continued criticism over California’s housing affordability and homelessness crises, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new agreements with the cities of Ontario, San Bernardino and San Diego to expand the state’s highway encampment cleanup program while defending his administration’s broader record on reducing homelessness and increasing housing production.

The three new Encampment Delegated Maintenance Agreements bring the total number of participating California cities to 13. The agreements allow local governments to partner with the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, to remove homeless encampments located along state highway rights-of-way while receiving reimbursement for eligible maintenance costs.

The announcement comes as Newsom continues to argue that California’s approach of pairing encampment enforcement with investments in housing, behavioral health services and supportive programs is producing measurable results, despite ongoing public concern over visible homelessness and the state’s housing shortage.

“Our partnerships must continue delivering results – helping keep roadways clean and addressing the very real issues of homelessness in our state,” Newsom said. “By pairing historic state investments with local-level coordination, we are helping communities across California create safer, healthier places for everyone.”

According to the governor’s office, cities operating under the agreements may conduct encampment removals on state property provided they follow Caltrans policies and reporting requirements to ensure eligible costs are properly documented. Cleanup efforts prioritize encampments that present public health and safety risks and include removing encampments, collecting litter and debris, managing vegetation and abating graffiti.

The new agreements expand a program already in place with San Francisco, Claremont, Commerce, Fresno, Paramount, Riverside, Santa Ana, Santa Fe Springs, San Jose and Santa Monica.

State officials said Caltrans has removed nearly 26,500 encampments from state rights-of-way and collected approximately 457,000 cubic yards of litter and debris since July 2021.

“California’s solutions to more effectively and compassionately address encampments are strengthened by working together across all levels of government,” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said. “Governor Newsom has challenged state and local agencies to build partnerships that improve safety while expanding pathways to housing and supportive services.”

Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy said the agreements combine state resources with local expertise.

“Caltrans understands the vital importance of local partnerships as we remain fully committed to our role of providing a safe transportation system for all Californians,” El-Tawansy said. “These latest agreements combine the department’s best practices with regional expertise to deliver safer outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and the traveling public.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the renewed agreement allows the city to continue coordinating encampment removals with outreach efforts.

“Keeping our freeway corridors safe and clean while helping people move off the streets and into shelter is a top priority for my administration,” Gloria said. “I’m grateful to Governor Newsom for his support and to our partners at Caltrans for renewing this agreement so we can continue this important work together, build on the progress we’ve made, connect more people experiencing homelessness with shelter and services, and deliver safer, cleaner freeway corridors for everyone who lives, works, and travels through San Diego.”

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran said the partnership strengthens the city’s response to encampments while maintaining connections to supportive services.

“Keeping San Bernardino clean, safe, and welcoming takes strong partnerships and a shared commitment to our community,” Tran said. “This agreement with Caltrans strengthens our ability to address encampments and remove debris along our freeways while ensuring outreach teams continue connecting individuals with shelter, supportive services, and pathways toward long-term stability. Together, we’re improving public safety, protecting our environment, and enhancing the quality of life for everyone who calls San Bernardino home.”

Ontario Public Works Executive Director Tito Haes said the agreement will allow city agencies to respond more quickly to encampments located on Caltrans property.

“The city of Ontario is pleased to enter into an Encampment Delegated Maintenance Agreement with Caltrans. This new agreement will allow the City’s public works department, police department and housing services personnel to address ongoing homeless encampments and debris more quickly in the Caltrans easements throughout the city,” Haes said. “Through this collaboration, Ontario is exhibiting our commitment to connecting those experiencing homelessness with our housing services staff to provide these individuals with housing and essential services.”

Much of the governor’s announcement focused on defending California’s broader homelessness strategy, pointing to recently released federal data that the administration says demonstrates progress after years of increased investment in housing and behavioral health services.

According to the governor’s office, California recorded a 6.8% reduction in unsheltered homelessness between 2024 and 2025, representing a decline of 8,391 people, more than any other state. The administration also reported a 2.8% decline in the state’s total homeless population, describing it as California’s largest numerical reduction since 2009.

The administration further highlighted gains among several populations, stating that California led the nation between 2023 and 2025 in reducing veteran homelessness, chronic homelessness, homelessness among young adults ages 18 to 24 and homelessness among parents younger than 25.

The governor also linked those trends to increased investments in housing. According to the administration, California increased annual residential construction from approximately 70,000 homes in 2018 to about 111,000 in 2024, while more than 682,000 homes have been built statewide since 2019. The administration also said communities have planned for at least 3.6 million additional homes, including 1.4 million affordable units, through state housing planning requirements.

The announcement also highlighted the state’s expanding shelter capacity. According to newly released federal data cited by the governor’s office, California added more than 15,000 year-round shelter beds between 2024 and 2025—the largest increase of any state—and has created more than 87,000 shelter and supportive housing beds since 2019. The administration also recently announced $109.6 million in Proposition 1 funding to create 278 new permanent supportive housing units in four California communities.

The announcement reflects the Newsom administration’s continuing effort to argue that a combination of encampment enforcement, housing production, expanded behavioral health services and increased accountability for local governments is beginning to reverse decades of underinvestment in California’s housing and homelessness systems, even as homelessness and housing affordability remain among the state’s most persistent public policy challenges.

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