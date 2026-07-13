Retirement Was Stolen

Nobody voted to end pensions.

It was a quiet heist.

One generation got a guarantee. The next got a gamble. The shift from pensions to 401ks was the biggest wealth transfer in American history and nobody noticed because they were too busy trying to survive the present.

In the 1970s, most workers had pensions. 50% of private sector workers had guaranteed income for life. By 2024, only 15% do. It happened in the dark over 30 years. No vote. No debate. No front page announcement. Just a slow dismantling of the floor beneath your feet while you were busy working yourself to death trying to afford rent.

The numbers tell the story. The average pension benefit is guaranteed for life. The average 401k balance is a fraction of what you need and subject to market wipeouts. The wealth transfer is estimated up to a trillion dollars. That’s not a typo. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s the number. And the money didn’t vanish. It went to corporate profits and executive bonuses. It went to shareholders who didn’t do the work. It went to the people who already had enough. Your father retired with a check that came every month until he died. You’ll retire with a statement that tells you what you might have if the market doesn’t crash and the fees don’t eat it and you don’t live too long.

Pensions are fixed costs companies have to pay. 401ks are worker funded with a tiny match. The shift moved billions from corporate balance sheets to worker risk. They took the security and gave you a slot machine. They called it freedom. They called it choice. But you didn’t choose the odds. You didn’t choose the house advantage. You just got handed a cup of dice and told to roll for your future.

The market will wipe you out. 2000. Dot-com crash. 401ks lose 40% of their value. Retirement delayed. 2008. Financial crisis. 401ks lose 50% of their value. Retirement destroyed. 2020. Pandemic crash. 401ks lose 30% in weeks. Retirement panicked. 2022. Inflation. 401ks lose purchasing power. Retirement eroded. Pensions don’t care about the market. They pay you regardless. 401ks make you pray to the market. If you retire before a crash, you’re screwed. Your retirement shouldn’t depend on whether the market is up or down the year you turn 65. That’s not security. That’s a coin flip with your grandma’s life.

The fees are the silent killer. 401ks are loaded with them. Management fees. Administrative fees. Fund fees. They compound over decades and eat your returns alive. Pensions don’t have these individual fees. The fee structure alone transfers billions from workers to Wall Street. They charge you to gamble with your own money. They charge you to lose. They charge you to win. They charge you just for showing up to the table.

They’ll tell you it’s your fault for not being smarter. The financial literacy myth. They say workers just need to be better educated about investing. But teachers and factory workers and nurses aren’t day traders. Expecting them to manage their own retirement investments is a setup for failure. Pensions just required showing up and doing the job. The 401k requires a finance degree to survive. The system was built by people who have finance degrees, for people who have finance degrees, and then sold to people who don’t as if it’s their fault they can’t read the fine print.

The human cost is gendered. Women live longer than men. Pensions pay for life. 401ks run out. The shift disproportionately harms women because they need more income over a longer lifespan. A system that runs out of money kills the people who live longest. The 401k is a system designed for men who die at 70, not women who live to 85.

When people change jobs, they cash out their 401ks instead of rolling them over. Desperation forces the looting. Pensions couldn’t be raided. You couldn’t drain them when the car broke down or the kid got sick. The 401k system is designed to be looted by the worker out of desperation. It’s a piggy bank with a hammer sitting next to it and a system that makes sure you need the hammer.

The racial dimension is inescapable. Pensions benefited unionized workers. When they were dismantled, Black and brown workers who had just gained access to those union jobs lost out disproportionately. The retirement wealth gap isn’t an accident. It’s the direct result of who got the guarantee and who got the gamble. The system that was built to exclude Black workers from unions and pensions in the first place was perfectly positioned to exclude them from the security just as they finally got a foot in the door.

The union connection isn’t separate. It’s the same fight. Pensions were won through collective bargaining. 401ks are individual solutions. The destruction of pensions is tied directly to the destruction of unions. The same politicians attack both. The same corporations bust unions and freeze pensions. You can’t separate them because they’re the same wound.

Companies tout the employer match like it’s charity. But it’s often 3 to 6 percent. That’s not a pension replacement. It’s a token gesture. The match is the PR. The 401k is the reality. The tax advantage is a lie. 401ks are tax advantaged, but so were pensions. With pensions, the benefit went to the worker. With 401ks, the benefit is shared with the employer who gets to contribute less. They didn’t give you a tax break. They gave themselves a discount.

Pensions often had cost of living adjustments. 401ks don’t. A 401k that looks adequate at 65 might be woefully insufficient at 80 because inflation eats it alive. The number stays the same. The purchasing power doesn’t. You’re not saving for retirement. You’re saving for a number that will mean less every year you’re alive.

Social Security was meant to be one leg of a three legged stool. Social Security, pension, personal savings. Now it’s a two legged stool and one leg is wobbly. The same people who killed pensions are coming for Social Security next. They’ve been trying since Reagan. They’ll keep trying until it’s gone. When it’s gone, you’ll have nothing but the match and the fees and the hope that the market doesn’t crash the year you need the money.

When companies go bankrupt, they shed pension obligations. Workers get pennies on the dollar. The PBGC backstop pays reduced benefits. The promise was a lie. The guarantee wasn’t guaranteed. They’ll tell you the pension is safe right up until they file the paperwork that makes it disappear.

Other developed countries have stronger pension systems. The US is an outlier in shifting risk to individuals. The same countries with universal healthcare have stronger retirement security. The US treats your old age as a profit center. They treat your body as a resource to be extracted and then discarded when it’s no longer productive.

The defenders will say pensions were too expensive. They weren’t. They were just less profitable for companies. They’ll say 401ks give workers choice. Workers don’t have a choice. Companies decide. They’ll say the stock market makes money. It also loses money. They’ll say it’s personal responsibility. That’s the excuse for not fixing the system. That’s the con. The casino always takes the cut. The worker always loses. The game is rigged and they’re telling you it’s your fault you can’t beat the dealer.

Nobody voted to end pensions. We were busy trying to survive the present. The same people who stole your retirement will steal whatever’s next. The pension was a promise. The 401k is a bet. The house always wins the bet.

WE deserve the promise.

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