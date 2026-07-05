Yolo Judge Grants Supervised Release to Vandal Despite Objections

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a Thursday hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Stephen Mock granted supervised own-recognizance release to an accused man facing pending felony vandalism and misdemeanor petty theft charges, despite objections from both the prosecution and probation, who argued that his history of failing to appear in court and ongoing mental health concerns made release inappropriate.

As indicated, the accused is currently facing felony vandalism and misdemeanor petty theft charges. Additionally, he is facing an alleged probation violation after pleading no contest earlier this year to a misdemeanor criminal threats conviction.

Deputy Public Defender Rob Gorman asked the court to consider mental health diversion, arguing that the accused was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the alleged vandalism but has since become stable through treatment and remains compliant with his prescribed medication.

Gorman explained that, while the court had declined to release the accused approximately two weeks earlier, one of the main hurdles at that time was the lack of stable housing.

Gorman also told the court that the accused would rely on organizations able to assist with housing placement upon his release and argued that probation was uniquely positioned to supervise him through supervised own-recognizance release.

Gorman further advocated for the accused by emphasizing that he was an appropriate candidate for release, stating that he had a limited criminal history and was willing to comply with any conditions imposed by the court, including GPS monitoring.

The prosecution opposed release, arguing there were concerns that the accused might stop taking his prescribed medication if released and fail to appear for future court proceedings. The prosecutor also pointed out that the accused had previously failed to appear in court, resulting in a warrant being issued.

Probation Officer Fong also opposed release, emphasizing the prosecution’s concerns about the accused’s prior failures to appear in both Yolo and Sacramento counties.

Following the prosecution’s and defense’s arguments, Judge Mock granted the defense’s motion for supervised own-recognizance release.

As conditions of release, the judge ordered that the accused remain compliant with all prescribed medications, report to the Woodland Probation Office, comply with GPS monitoring if the Probation Office determines it is necessary, obey all laws and stay away from Embellish Decor & Gifts in Woodland, where the alleged vandalism occurred.

The court also accepted the accused’s 10-day time waiver and waiver of his right to a preliminary hearing. The case is scheduled to return before a judge on July 27, when the court will address the pending probation violation and hold pretrial proceedings for the accused’s remaining criminal cases.

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