COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Release for Accused in Recovery Despite Defense Warning He Could Lose Child Custody and Treatment Placement

YOLO, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on July 20 denied a request to reduce bail for an accused man participating in a rehabilitation program, despite defense arguments that continued detention would cause him to lose custody of his child and his place in treatment. Judge Paul K. Richardson ruled that the accused remained a danger to the public based on criminal charges that predated his enrollment in the program.

The accused appeared in court on an alleged probation violation and is scheduled for an admit-or-deny hearing on Aug. 19. During Monday’s hearing, however, the defense asked the court to reduce his bail to a more affordable amount.

The deputy public defender told the court the accused is living on food stamps and struggling financially. The defense argued that the accused and the mother of his child could afford no more than $400 for bail and asked Judge Richardson to reduce bail to that amount so he could be released.

The deputy public defender also said the accused had been actively participating in the BRIDGES program, which provides services including substance use treatment, parenting support and mental health assistance. The defense added that the accused intended to continue complying with child welfare requirements if released.

The deputy district attorney objected to the request, arguing the accused remained a danger to the public because of his criminal history and prior failures to appear. The prosecutor also told the court the accused had violated a restraining order on multiple occasions and currently has a pending arson case.

Despite the court’s recommendation that he not address the proceedings, the accused stood and spoke on his own behalf. He told the court that every criminal charge referenced by the prosecution occurred before he entered the BRIDGES program and argued that continued detention would cause him to lose both custody of his child and his placement in the treatment program.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Richardson denied the request to reduce bail. Although the defense emphasized the accused’s participation in treatment and the personal consequences of continued detention, the court concluded he remained a danger to the public based on his prior criminal charges. Bail remained set at $10,000.

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