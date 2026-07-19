Vanguard Shifts Reader Dialogue to Social Media Platforms

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To our longtime Vanguard readers—and to those discovering us for the first time—as we celebrate 20 years of shining a light on injustice and reporting the stories that too often go uncovered, we are continuing to strengthen our capacity to produce the journalism that matters most to our community.

As part of that effort, we are making a change in how readers engage with our reporting. Going forward, we will be shifting conversations about Vanguard news stories and opinion pieces to our social media platforms.

We want to be clear that we deeply appreciate the value readers have brought to the Vanguard through the years. Your comments have added new perspectives, challenged assumptions, and sparked thoughtful discussions that have enriched our coverage.

At the same time, our community has increasingly embraced conversations on social media, where vibrant and meaningful discussions are already taking place around our reporting. We believe those platforms now provide the best place for readers to engage with one another, share their perspectives, and continue the conversation.

We invite you to join us on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky and others. We look forward to seeing you in the comments.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

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