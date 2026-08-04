Judge Steps In after Jail Neglects Mental Health Care for Accused Individual

STOCKTON, Calif. — An accused man remained without requested mental health support Monday despite a previous agreement that he would be seen by a mental health professional, prompting his public defender to ask a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge to intervene.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah White appeared on behalf of the accused, who was in court to accept a plea deal. The accused appeared in the courtroom in custody.

The accused faces felony charges related to domestic violence, including injury to a spouse or cohabitant, violation of a protective order, assault with a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury and cruelty to a child.

The accused accepted a plea deal from the district attorney’s office and entered a plea of no contest. The plea deal called for four years in prison, and upon release, the accused will be placed on parole.

Judge Chrishna Martinez clarified that the accused was pleading to a “violent strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, meaning that if he received another strike, he could be sentenced to twice the prison term or 25 years to life.

Deputy District Attorney Allison Venell provided a factual basis for the plea. She explained that the accused and the victim were in a dating relationship and shared a child.

According to Venell, during an argument, the accused pushed and hit the victim and threatened to kill her. Venell also stated that the accused showed up at the victim’s residence, violating a restraining order.

Martinez found the accused guilty based on his no contest plea, which she warned she treats as a guilty plea.

After the accused accepted the plea, White asked that he be seen by someone from Mental Health Services.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office website, “Mental Health services are available at the facilities upon request or staff referral.” Additionally, San Joaquin County Superior Court has a Collaborative Courts Program, which “work with individuals and families in the criminal justice and child welfare systems who are facing substance abuse, mental illness and other social welfare issues.”

White stated that the accused was already supposed to have been seen by a mental health professional, but the county jail never sent anyone. Martinez agreed that the accused could be evaluated by someone from Mental Health Services and that they would see him at the jail.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that “despite court mandates, there is a significant lack of access to adequate mental health care in incarcerated settings.”

Additionally, a research paper authored by Dale E. McNiel and Renée L. Binder concluded that “mental health court can reduce recidivism and violence by people with mental disorders who are involved in the criminal justice system.”

The accused’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.

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