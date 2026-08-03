Newsom Unveils Nation’s Highest Minimum Wage at $17.40, Highlighting Federal Inaction

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will raise its statewide minimum wage to $17.40 per hour on Jan. 1, 2027, widening the gap between the state’s labor policies and the federal minimum wage, which has remained unchanged at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

The increase, announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is triggered automatically under California law, which adjusts the statewide minimum wage each year to keep pace with inflation. State officials said the new rate will be the highest statewide minimum wage in the nation and nearly two-and-a-half times the federal minimum wage, which has not been increased in more than 17 years.

The announcement comes as debates over wages, affordability and economic inequality continue to divide state and federal policymakers. While California has adopted automatic inflation adjustments and sector-specific wage increases, Congress has not approved a federal minimum wage increase since 2009.

“For years, Donald Trump and Republicans have blocked efforts to raise the federal minimum wage while handing tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations,” Newsom said. “California has chosen a different path — one that rewards work, grows the economy, and puts working families first. We believe if you work hard, you deserve a decent paycheck. They think $7.25 an hour is enough. We don’t.”

According to the governor’s office, the federal minimum wage has now gone more than 17 years without an increase—the longest period since the federal minimum wage was established in 1938. During that period, inflation has substantially increased housing, food, transportation and other household costs.

California’s minimum wage has increased from $12 per hour when Newsom took office to $17.40 per hour beginning in 2027. State officials said the annual adjustment is intended to preserve workers’ purchasing power rather than require periodic legislative action.

The wage increase is one element of a broader affordability agenda promoted by the Newsom administration.

According to the governor’s office, California has expanded free school meals to every public school student, implemented universal transitional kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, increased access to free and low-cost child care for nearly 500,000 children, expanded before- and after-school and summer learning programs, and launched the Golden State Start program, which provides 400 free diapers to families of newborns before they leave the hospital.

The administration also highlighted expansions to Paid Family Leave that allow lower-income workers to receive up to 90% of their wages while caring for a new child or sick family member, the CalKIDS college savings program, a statewide cap limiting most residential security deposits to one month’s rent, a prohibition on hidden consumer fees, utility bill relief rebates, the CalRx prescription drug initiative, expanded Medi-Cal eligibility, and industry-specific minimum wages of $20 per hour for fast-food workers and $25 per hour for many health care workers.

State officials argue those policies have coincided with continued economic growth.

The governor’s office said California has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with annual gross domestic product increasing by more than $1.18 trillion since Newsom took office and reaching $4.25 trillion in 2025. The administration reported first-quarter 2026 economic output reached an annualized $4.4 trillion.

According to the administration, California continues to lead the nation in new business formation, venture capital investment, manufacturing, high-tech industries and agricultural production. The state is also home to more than 4.3 million small businesses employing approximately 7.6 million people.

The administration further reported that California added more than 131,000 jobs over the previous year during the first quarter of 2026, the largest employment increase of any state, while posting the nation’s second-fastest rate of economic growth during the quarter with annualized real GDP growth of 3.7%.

The minimum wage increase is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027, unless state law is changed before then.

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