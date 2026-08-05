Judge Orders Detox, In-Person Court Appearance Despite Accused’s Housing and Health Struggles

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — An accused individual struggling with housing instability and multiple health concerns was ordered Tuesday to enter a two-week detox program and return to court in person, despite her public defender’s warning that the requirements could be difficult to manage alongside her competing medical and housing needs.

During a progress report hearing in San Francisco County Community Justice Court, Judge Julia V. Cervantes ordered an in-person court appearance and detox evaluation for the accused, who is experiencing housing instability and health complications.

In October 2024, the accused was charged with felony burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of vandalism and obstructing a police officer. The accused was referred to the Community Justice Center, a community court and social service center aimed at providing restorative justice services.

The accused, who appeared in person, stated that appearing in court required substantial effort on her part because of her current housing instability and health issues.

According to the accused, she had been placed on a yearlong waiting list to receive housing and recently started taking multiple medications for various health issues. She also appeared to be losing her voice and had difficulty speaking clearly.

Judge Cervantes noted that the accused had recently tested positive for drug use and ordered the accused to schedule an appointment for a two-week detox service within the next week.

“You need to go to detox. You need to be drug-free for 60 days to graduate,” Judge Cervantes told the accused.

Judge Cervantes also said that the accused previously expressed interest in attending a detox service, although the accused denied having expressed interest.

Judge Cervantes ordered the accused to appear in person for her next court appearance on Aug. 11.

Deputy Public Defender Erin Morgan stated that “there is a mutual interest” in attending a detox service but noted that the accused “has multiple competing needs” because of her housing instability and ongoing health issues.

Morgan also stated that appearing in person for court, scheduling a detox service and managing health concerns along with housing instability was “a lot to get done by next week” and may be difficult for the accused to balance.

Despite those concerns, Judge Cervantes ultimately maintained her orders for a two-week detox service and an in-person court appearance.

The accused is set to return to court for another progress report hearing on Aug. 11, 2026.

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