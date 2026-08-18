They Sell the War. You Pay for It

Seven US service members were killed during Operation Epic Fury, between February 28 and March 8, 2026. CENTCOM’s own statements name the count, not the names. Policy holds identities back until 24 hours after the families are told. Seven people got an order, followed it, and never came home from it.

Somewhere else, on the same days, a different kind of order was already moving.

In January of 2026, before the war started, Lockheed signed a deal to quadruple production of its THAAD interceptor, from 96 units a year to 400, at $12.77 million apiece. That’s an order too. Nobody in that transaction was asked to die for it. Nobody in that transaction was even asked to wait for the war to start.

Here’s the whole rot in one word. Order. A soldier gets one and it can kill him. A contractor gets one and it makes him rich. A system built to hand those two orders out through the exact same chain of command, calling both of them normal, calling both of them necessary, is what Eisenhower actually meant by the phrase everyone quotes without finishing the thought.

Dwight Eisenhower knew exactly what he was naming when he stood in front of the country for the last time as president, January 17, 1961, and said the country had to guard against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.” A five-star general who ran the Allied victory in Europe wasn’t guessing. He built the machine himself. He knew it wasn’t only a weapons problem. It was a structure, one where filling a contract and filling a casket had quietly become two outputs of the same system, and nobody upstream ever had to choose which one they were authorizing.

He also wasn’t the first to say it.

In 1934, a Senate committee led by Gerald Nye spent two years asking whether the country had gone to war in 1917 for reasons that had nothing to do with defending it, and everything to do with orders already being filled. Ninety three hearings. Two hundred witnesses, including J.P. Morgan Jr. and the du Ponts. DuPont’s gunpowder profits during the war were staggering, filled order after order while the casualty lists filled in behind them. The committee’s own chairman said it plainly going in: “war and preparation for war is not a matter of national honor and national defense, but a matter of profit for the few.” The phrase that came out of those hearings, merchants of death, is still the phrase everyone reaches for.

To be clear, the Nye Committee never proved an actual order to start the war for profit, a real conspiracy with names on it. It proved the profiteering that followed regardless of who gave the order first. Those aren’t the same claim.

Ninety years later, the order is still moving the same direction, and it’s only gotten faster.

The first trading day after Operation Epic Fury launched, Northrop Grumman jumped 6%. RTX rose 4.7%. Lockheed climbed 3.3%. All three hit 52-week highs. But that’s not even the real number. Lockheed’s stock had already climbed nearly 40% since the start of the year, before a single strike happened. The defense sector as a whole was up 35% going back to the first round of Iran strikes the previous June. The market didn’t react to the war. It had already placed the order, and was just waiting on delivery.

RTX’s Patriot missiles cost as little as $250,000 each. Multiple Patriots sometimes get fired to intercept one incoming missile. The order gets filled whether the intercept works or not. Somewhere there’s an invoice for that. There’s never an invoice for what a Patriot missile was actually protecting, or who it failed to.

By July of 2026, defense stocks had cratered. Northrop down over 30%. L3Harris down over 20%. Lockheed down nearly 13%.

War doesn’t guarantee anyone a payday.

What the numbers actually prove is narrower and still damning: the anticipation of the order, and the first weeks of filling it, reliably pay the people already positioned to take it. Nobody’s guaranteed to win a war. Somebody is nearly always guaranteed to profit from placing the order for one.

And the order doesn’t only move through invoices. It moves through people, and it moves fastest through the ones who used to give it.

The Project on Government Oversight has tracked at least 645 instances of senior Pentagon officials, military officers, and congressional staff taking jobs at major defense contractors. Twenty five generals. Nine admirals. Forty three lieutenant generals. Twenty three vice admirals. A quarter of the officials POGO tracked went straight to the five biggest contractors. Nearly 90% of them became lobbyists. That’s not a pattern. That’s a second bloody career built into the first one, a promotion that just happens to switch which side of the invoice you’re standing on.

Here’s the name attached to it, because a statistic is easy to shrug off and a conviction isn’t. Darleen Druyun was the Air Force’s number two acquisition official, the person who signed off on what got ordered and from whom. While she oversaw a $20 billion tanker contract with Boeing, she was secretly negotiating a $250,000-a-year job with the same company for herself. She admitted to steering the deal in Boeing’s favor as what prosecutors called a parting gift. She served nine months in federal prison. Boeing’s chief financial officer served time too. Boeing’s CEO resigned. The last order she ever signed on the government’s behalf wasn’t for a weapon. It was for herself, and the government was just the account it got billed to.

And that same order gets bought upstream too, before it’s even written. Over the past two decades, the largest defense contractors made $285 million in campaign contributions and spent $2.5 billion on lobbying, while hiring hundreds of former Pentagon officials to do it. That’s the line connecting the stock chart to the actual vote that authorized the war in the first place. You don’t need to bribe someone to place an order. You just need to make sure the person with the pen already works for you in every way but title.

So look at where the order actually lands, start to finish, and notice how carefully it’s built so the pain and the payout never land on the same person. It gets given to a soldier who has to carry it out with his body. It gets placed by a Pentagon official who might be filling out her own resume at the same time. It gets filled by a company whose stock price moves before the first shot is fired. It gets protected by a lobbying budget larger than most small countries spend on their own defense. And at the very end of that whole chain, the only person who was ever actually required to risk anything to fulfill it is the one who never got a say in placing it, wrote none of the contracts, and receives no invoice, only a folded flag.

Eisenhower didn’t just warn about weapons. He warned about the order of things itself, an entire arrangement where the people who profit and the people who bleed are never, by design, the same people. Nye’s committee spent two years documenting it and still couldn’t prove intent, only profit. Neither man stopped it. Ninety years and one federal conviction later, it isn’t a conspiracy. It’s just the established order. It’s just called business.

Seven families got a knock on the door this spring. Somewhere else, an order for four hundred interceptors a year, signed a month before anyone needed them, is still being filled on schedule, and nobody who signed it will ever answer a door like that one.

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