Yolo County Democrats Initiate Endorsement Process for 2026 General Election

By Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo County Democratic Party has opened its endorsement process for candidates and local ballot measures ahead of the November 2026 general election, inviting eligible Democratic candidates to apply as the candidate filing deadline approaches.

The Yolo County Democratic Party Central Committee said its endorsement process is intended to identify and promote local candidates at all levels of government while providing voters with information ahead of Election Day. The process is also available to proponents of local ballot measures seeking the party’s support.

The Central Committee has published an Endorsement Plan outlining the process established under its bylaws, including minimum qualifications for candidates, procedures and timelines.

Proponents of local legislative measures seeking the Central Committee’s endorsement are required to follow the same endorsement process.

All eligible Democratic candidates are encouraged to apply.

To qualify for consideration, a candidate must have been registered to vote as a Democrat in the most recently held election and must submit a request for endorsement to Yolo County Democratic Party Central Committee Chair Jake Whitaker.

The filing period for candidates seeking office in the November 2026 general election opened July 13 and is scheduled to close Friday, Aug. 7.

If an incumbent does not file nomination papers by 5 p.m. Aug. 7, the filing period for that office will be extended until Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Candidates and ballot measure committees seeking an endorsement must complete a written questionnaire within 10 days of receiving it.

Applicants may also be asked to participate in an interview with the Yolo Democratic Party’s Endorsement Committee.

For the November general election, those endorsement interviews are scheduled to take place during August.

The Endorsement Committee will then make recommendations to the full Central Committee, which is scheduled to vote on the recommendations during its regular Aug. 31 meeting.

The Central Committee said all candidate endorsements for the November general election will be announced no later than Sept. 7.

The endorsement process comes as candidates for local offices across Yolo County complete nomination paperwork and prepare for the fall campaign.

Candidates seeking the party’s endorsement must initiate the process by contacting Whitaker before proceeding through the questionnaire and potential interview stages.

Additional information about the endorsement process and the Central Committee’s Endorsement Plan is available through the Yolo County Democratic Party.

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