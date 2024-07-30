COURT WATCH: Takes Bit of Explanation, But Judge Accepts Admission of Probation Violation Despite Initial Confusion – Accused Walks Free

By Gabrielle Biederman

SAN DIEGO, CA– Superior Court Judge Brad Weinreb Monday here in an evidentiary hearing in San Diego County Superior Court accepted the accused’s admission of a probation violation despite the accused’s prior confusion surrounding the result of this admission on her custody.

Although an admission of the violation would lead to the accused’s release from custody Monday before the admission, the accused said they wanted to get out of jail immediately.

At the beginning of this hearing, after Judge Weinreb announced the intended admission of the violation, the accused, who was in custody at the time, said “I’ve done nothing wrong, I love my family and would never hurt them.”

Judge Weinreb then told the accused there were two choices in this hearing, either to waive her rights and admit the violation or to go through with a full hearing.

In response, the accused said, “whatever gets me home faster.”

The judge then clarified, “if you tell me you’re not in violation, I won’t accept the admission of violation.”

Judge Weinreb asks the accused again if she is willing to waive her rights and admit to the violation. The accused seemingly then understood, and admitted the violation.

Given this admission, the accused was released from custody Monday.

Following the accused’s admission to the probation violation, Judge Weinreb reviewed the details of the accused’s probation with the accused, explaining that given the accused’s current excess of custody credits if she were to violate probation again, “there is a good chance (she) would go to prison and skip probation.”

Judge Weinreb emphasized to the accused that it is not enough “just not to commit any crimes” but that all probation rules have to be successfully followed until the expiration of the probation period in 2025.

Author Gabrielle Biederman Gabrielle Biederman is a rising junior at the University of California, Los Angeles, and is from San Diego, California. She is pursuing a double major in Geography/Environmental Studies and Political Science. After graduation, she plans to go to law school and study environmental law; she is excited to learn more about the justice system firsthand through being a VanGuard Court Watch Intern.

