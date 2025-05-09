Yolo Interfaith Immigration Network to Host First Fundraising Dinner Since 2019

WOODLAND, CA — The Yolo Interfaith Immigration Network (YIIN) will host a community dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, June 14, at the Yolo County Fairgrounds—marking the nonprofit’s first in-person fundraising event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Proceeds from the evening will support YIIN’s work assisting local immigrants, including help with rent, legal services, and application fees for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a buffet-style Indian meal along with Mexican desserts prepared by immigrants as a gesture of gratitude to the community. Entertainment will include music by Mariachi Puente and a silent auction. Andrea Gaytan, Chief of Staff at UC Davis Global Affairs, will serve as keynote speaker.

Organizers say the event is not only a fundraiser, but also a celebration of community solidarity.

“This dinner is an opportunity to stand with our immigrant neighbors and recognize the strength we build when we work together,” YIIN said in a statement.

The suggested donation is $75 for adults, $30 for students, and free for youth under 12. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or by mailing a check to YIIN, P.O. Box 74295, Davis, CA 95616. For questions, contact jckatonah@icloud.com.

