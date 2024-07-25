Davis Launches Pre-Designed Accessory Dwelling Unit Plans

Davis, CA – The City of Davis announced that Pre-Designed Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Plans, that have already been pre-approved by the City’s Building Department, are now available for free to help speed up the building approval process and lower costs to Davis homeowners who are looking to build ADUs on their property.

Three ADU size plans are available: a 300-square-foot studio, a 565-square-foot, one-bedroom unit and a 740-square-foot two-bedroom unit. Each ADU size is available in three different architectural styles: Adobe (Pueblo-style housing), Agrarian (farmhouse style) and Mid-Mod (mid-century modern style), creating nine different plans in total. The plans also provide some customizable features like lighting and window and door types. After a consultation with the City’s Planning Department and starting the building permit process, homeowners will receive the plans for their preferred options, free of charge. Property owners (or contractors hired by the property owner) are responsible for the final preparation of the plans and paying for a building permit.

The Pre-Designed Plans provide for a more expedited process and reduced plan-check fees when compared to the typical ADU process. The application process is easy and includes the following steps:

Step 1: Determine whether a pre-designed ADU fits on the property

Connect with the Planning Department first to help determine which size and Pre-Designed ADU will fit on the property and get tips on how to prepare a proposed site plan for the building permit.

Step 2: Obtain the ADU plans from the City

A watermarked copy of the Plans is available on the website along with renderings of each design. When you are ready to obtain an official set of Plans, submit the required documents in person at the Community Development office at City Hall, and the Plans will be sent to you.

Step 3: Apply for a building permit

Once the Planning Department has reviewed and approved the site plan, the property owner or their contractor is cleared to finalize the construction drawing set with their own foundation plans. Note: a California licensed general contractor is required to obtain the actual building permit.

An approved ADU plan and a building permit are both required before building the ADU. If one of the Pre-Designed ADU Plans does not work for a homeowner’s needs, homeowners can choose to commission their own customized plans and go through the usual process of plan review to obtain a building permit.

Information about the Pre-Designed ADU Plans can be found on the City of Davis website at: https://cityofdavis.org/predesignedADUs.

