A Victory for the Unhoused in SF as Supervisors Overturn SFMTA’s RV Ban

San Francisco, CA – End Poverty Tows Coalition late on Tuesday celebrated a significant victory for democracy and the rights of unhoused vehicle dwellers.

After the coalition filed an appeal, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) harmful ban on overnight RV parking. This policy, which the appeal challenged, represented a direct attack on vulnerable communities.

The ban would have allowed for the towing of oversized vehicles if their occupants declined offers of shelter or services. It was met with fierce opposition, with advocates highlighting the absence of meaningful investments in addressing vehicular homelessness and the dangers of criminalizing poverty.

“This decision reaffirms that we cannot solve homelessness by hiding it or punishing those experiencing it,” said Eleana Binder, Policy Manager with GLIDE. “The Board of Supervisors has sent a clear message: we need solutions rooted in dignity, equity, and investment—not in mass displacement and criminalization.”

The October 1 resolution by SFMTA, which included aggressive towing measures, drew widespread criticism for bypassing public input and targeting those most in need of support. The Supervisors’ decision marks a turning point in prioritizing compassionate approaches over punitive policies.

“This reversal underscores the importance of a democratic process where no single agency has unchecked authority over the lives of our city’s most marginalized residents,” said Lukas Illa, Human Rights Organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness. “It also highlights a glaring truth: San Francisco has failed to invest in solutions for vehicular homelessness. Instead of jumping to criminalization, we must focus on tangible resources like safe parking programs, housing, and services.”

End Poverty Tows Coalition urges the City to seize this moment to adopt comprehensive, humane strategies to address vehicular homelessness, ensuring that all San Franciscans have access to the support and stability they deserve.

