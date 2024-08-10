Black Lives Matter UK Charges Recent Attacks on People of Color Heightened by Far-Right Figures

UNITED KINGDOM – A statement by Black Lives Matter UK (#BlackLivesMatterUK on X) on Twitter/X this week addressed the organized attacks against people of color occurring recently in the UK, claiming they have been heightened by far-right figures such as Nigel Farage, a member of the UK parliament.

In the statement, multiple examples of racist violence in communities are noted, including physical violence such as stabbings, beatings and arson of houses and hotels.

Farage has suggested the recent acts of violence were in part due to the “soft policing” of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

However, complained BLM, a study by Netpol on the 2020 BLM protests showed excessive force was used on the BLM protests in comparison to similar protests during lockdown, and the idea of soft policing is a fabrication spread by Nigel.

“Policing and increased powers is not the answer,” charged BLM.

BLM’s Twitter/X statement argues many far-right figures are contributing to the rise of fascism in the UK by spreading misinformation for selfish gain and worsening inequalities.

The statement explains acts of resistance all across the UK have helped to connect and keep communities safe during these organized attacks. Further, organizing together through these acts of resistance will help defend and defeat fascism.

“Our movement is about the defense and protection of life, not the destruction of it,” the BLM statement emphasizes.

