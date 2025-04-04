Protesters Clash with Supporters Ahead of Student Event at UC Davis

DAVIS, CA – A protest broke out ahead of a scheduled guest speaker event at the Memorial Union Quad on Thursday, resulting in a reported physical altercation and attempts to disrupt the event.

The incident occurred shortly before a 1 p.m. appearance by Brandon Tatum, a speaker invited by Turning Point USA at UC Davis, a registered student organization. About an hour before the event began, a group of approximately 30 demonstrators approached a tent and table staffed by supporters of the speaker.

According to university officials, one demonstrator struck an individual who was filming the group with a cell phone. Others reportedly pulled down the tent and engaged in shoving with those staffing the table and nearby attendees. After briefly leaving the area, demonstrators returned and made a second attempt to dismantle the tent.

UC Davis Police received one report of assault. No medical aid was requested, and no arrests have been made. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Despite the disruption, the scheduled event proceeded as planned and concluded without further incident. The university emphasized that it protected the free speech rights of all campus community members throughout the event.

Student Affairs, Safety Services, and other campus departments had coordinated with Turning Point USA at UC Davis in advance to develop a safety plan for the gathering. The university is currently reviewing its safety protocols in light of the incident.

“UC Davis condemns all forms of violence,” the university said in a statement. “We support our students’ rights to invite speakers, express their views, and peacefully protest ideas they find offensive or objectionable. All speech activities must comply with the law and campus policies ensuring safe and lawful access to university programs and facilities.”

