COURT WATCH: Judge – Placer County May Lack Proper Child Abuse Prevention Program for Spanish Speaking Women

ROSEVILLE, CA – A proof of community service and child abuse prevention program hearing this Tuesday raised concern that Placer County may lack a 52-week program for Spanish speaking women.

The accused in this case, who does not speak English, had a Spanish interpreter present with her at the Placer County Superior Court to translate statements by Judge Suzanne N. Kingsbury, defense counsel, and the prosecution.

Without an issue for the accused’s community service requirement, defense counsel explained that no 52-week course for child abuse prevention existed for women who spoke Spanish in Placer County.

Instead, defense counsel stated the accused was enrolled in a 16-week course run by the Latino Leadership Council, and she will complete four iterations of that program to fulfill her requirement.

Defense counsel added each iteration is not just the same course repeated four times, because there are new participants in each cycle, allowing the accused to gain different perspectives from participants and the host.

Defense counsel also stated he had spoken with Celina Salas, the Deputy Director of the Latino Leadership Counsel, who administers the program the accused was enrolled in, and she said this program has been used for 15 years in the County as the only child abuse program for women who are Spanish speakers.

Judge Kingsbury ruled that she would “approve the program at this time absent a more appropriate alternative,” but admitted the court does have a ways to go in terms of overcoming issues for those who come from out-of-state or speak a language other than English.

Regarding the current alternative, not only is the content of the course a concern, but the duration of the course as well. Defense counsel stated the program uses a high school so, over the summer break, the facility is closed and the program cannot be administered, resulting in an interruption to the course’s regular 16-week timing and a delay for the accused, as well as any others taking the class, to complete the program by adding four to eight weeks to the time necessary.

The accused’s next hearing is set for Nov. 26 for proof of program and community service.

