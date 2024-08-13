Guest Commentary: Project 2025 and the Veiled Threat OF Right-Wing Political Violence

“…it’s inevitable that we’ve got to bring out the question of the tragic mix-up in priorities. We are spending all of this money for death and destruction, and not nearly enough for life and constructive development…when the guns of war become a national obsession, social needs inevitably suffer.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1968

“King’s speech drew an estimated 250,000 people. It remains unclear how large the “Stop the Steal” crowd was, though the Associated Press has reported that it reached 10,000 by the afternoon when the riot began.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., lost his life because he had the courage to speak truth to power. At the BET awards this year, actress Taraji P. Henson warned us about Project 2025. She said, “Pay attention” and “The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up!”

I’ve been studying the “Plan” for a couple months, and I’m now sharing what I’ve discovered:

A radical tax hike for low and middle-class families;

Eradication of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs;

Further demonization of the LGBTQ+ community;

A national ban on abortion….and much, much more.

What inspired me to scrutinize Project 2025 more closely was Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social where he said, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and unlike our very-well received Republican platform, have nothing to do with it.”

The authors are a “Who’s Who” of conservative lawyers, political operatives, and respected Trump allies. Most of them held some type of position within the administration of former U.S. President, Donald J. Trump.

Next, I am specifically going to list the specific bios of the two main editors of the Project 2025 mandate. I want you to think about Mr. Trump’s statement where he feigned ignorance and knowledge of the document.

Editor No. 1: Mr. Paul Dans. “Mr. Dans is the Director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project at the Heritage Foundation. Before joining Heritage, he served in the Trump administration as the Chief of Staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). As OPM’s White House liaison and as a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Housing and Uban Development (HUD), Mr. Dans has extensive experience in high-stakes commercial litigation and worked for several international law firms in New York City from 1997 to 2012 before founding his own law firm. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia, School of Law and received his graduate and undergraduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.”

Before I introduce you to Editor Number 2 of Project 2025, I want to highlight the advanced education and intelligence of the individuals who seek to dismantle our democracy. These people are not “crazy”; they are pragmatic, diabolical, and conniving.

Editor No. 2: Mr. Steven Groves. Steven Groves is the Margaret Thatcher Fellow in the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation. Groves served in the Trump Administration, first as Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Chief of Staff at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. He later joined the White House as Assistance Special Counsel, representing the White House in the Mueller investigation. Groves also served as White House Deputy Press Secretary.

Mr. Groves’ credentials are very impressive. His proximity to former President Trump during his tenure at the White House is compelling, to say the least. I’m not fully convinced that Mr. Trump doesn’t know anything about nor anyone connected to Project 2025.

Now, let us take a look at the proposed plan. There are a lot of complex components and recommendations contained within the body of the 922-page Project 2025 document. For this article, I want to highlight what appears to be a plot or conspiracy to ferret out voices which may not agree with the Trump agenda. As part of its Project 2025 Initiative, the Heritage Foundation has created a database of conservative loyalists to fill government positions immediately following Donald Trump’s anticipated presidential inauguration in January 2025. That sounds a little crazy and scary, but it gets worse. Lisa Mascaro, a journalist with the Associated Press wrote an article entitled, “Conservative-Backed Group is Creating a List of Federal Workers it Suspects Could Resist Trump Plans.”

Here are some excerpts from Lisa’s must-read article: “Tom Jones and his American Accountability Foundation are digging into the backgrounds, social media posts and commentary of key high-ranking government employees, starting with the Department of Homeland Security.”

Lisa continued with this, “With a $100,000 grant from the Heritage Foundation, the goal is to post 100 names of government workers to a website this summer to show a potential new administration who might be standing in the way of a second-term Trump agenda — and ripe for scrutiny, reclassifications, reassignments or firings.”

I highly recommend that our readers study Lisa Mascaro’s article in its entirety.

THE VEILED THREAT OF FAR-RIGHT VIOLENCE

It has been reported by other news outlets, but let’s take a look at a statement made by the current president of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts. This statement was made by Mr. Roberts while he appeared on the conservative podcast known as, The War Room. Mr. Roberts said, “We are in the process of the second American revolution, which remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” THIS LADIES AND GENTLEMEN IS A VEILED THREAT!

Words have power. Now, consider Mr. Roberts’ statement within the context of the geo-political environment we are living in. The violence and “thuggery” we’ve witnessed in the United Kingdom is aimed at immigrants…some are Muslims. It is very relevant for me to point out that Project 2025 has a harsh deportation agenda which specifically targets those that have come into the United States for a better way of life. Some immigrants that are coming to America are seeking asylum while fleeing war-torn locations and countries like Sudan, Ukraine, and Gaza.

STAND UP TO RACISM

Lurking in the background and purposely stoking the flames of division and hatred is billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Musk continues to strategically craft statements whose sole intent can only be construed as promoting racially-based political violence. Recently on X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a video of recent riots in Liverpool, England and below the posted video, Musk wrote: “Civil war is inevitable.”

Elon Musk says ‘civil war is inevitable’ as UK rocked by far-right riots. He’s part of the problem

As the U.S. Presidential election approaches, many fellow journalists, including myself, question why did Elon Musk purchase Twitter at the time he did? What was his real motive? Was it to sway public opinion and post propaganda that would benefit one of the candidates?

There appears to be a pattern developing in regard to Musk’s online behavior. In March 2024, Senior U.S. District Court Judge, Charles R. Breyer, penned a scathing 51-page opinion after Musk tried to sue a watchdog news organization that took issue with ugly antisemitic comments that Musk posted on X. That 51-page admonishment by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Breyer most certainly caught my attention. We are curious how many of our readers were also paying attention.

Finally, as Donald Trump ramps up his race, ethnicity, and gender attacks against Kamala Harris, his comment of, “pathetic f**king bitch,” is an uncalled for and disgusting comment. I am concerned about the direction that our country is headed.

The Democratic presidential candidate called Donald Trump’s most recent attack on her “the same old show.” I have decided to say exactly what it was….it was a racist and bigoted attack on a highly intelligent and accomplished woman of color.

As I present these photos of Kamala Harris with her family, Nikki Haley with her parents, and a photo of J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, I see three highly intelligent and accomplished women of color. However, I must question why did former U.N. Ambassador Haley and Usha, as well as many others, remain silent in the midst of Trump’s attacks on Kamala? Their silence speaks volumes, and they should be ashamed of themselves for not calling former President Trump out on his misogynistic and hateful behavior. Trump’s open hostility and bigotry directed toward women of color and women as a whole should not be tolerated.

The mediators of the upcoming presidential debate sponsored by the news network ABC on September 10, 2024 must lay ground rules that forbid and discourage these types of attacks. A little more than a week ago, I watched with frustration the back-and-forth exchange between Florida U.S. Representative Byron Donalds and host, George Stephanopoulos on the Sunday morning news show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

As George Stephanopoulos pressed Byron Donalds about Trump’s racist attack on Kamala Harris, Donalds came across as doing his best impersonation of the character, Stephen Warren, from Djanego Unchained. Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of the “Jeffin house Negro” character was genius and sadly it depicted a personality that Black people are all too familiar with. I was literally taken back and offended greatly by Representative Donalds’ attempt to defend the indefensible. Political analyst and former DNC Chair, Donna Brazile said that “Americans are tired of this playbook used by Trump.”

On November 5, 2024 We Shall Truly See How Tired Or Not Americans Are.

ON NOVEMBER 5, 2024, I WILL STAND UP TO RACISM. WHAT WILL YOU DO?

VOTE**VOTE**VOTE

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

