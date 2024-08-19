Guest Commentary: SOME SEMBLANCE OF JUSTICE FOR AJIKE OWENS

“Black preaching is, then, not exclusively about the emotions of style, whooping, changing keys, or exaggerated and stylized emotional performance. At its core, it is the art of turning despair into hope. Black preaching is a cultural performance filled with metaphor and simile, including drama, the will to adorn, and storytelling to turn pain into purpose. Black people had to learn to turn ashes into beauty, mourning into joy, because there was no choice if Black people were to survive. Black people brought suffering to the biblical text and found a response.”

Ajike Owens was a mother of four beautiful Black children who went to confront a neighbor one day who was calling her kids the “n” word. Her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, a White woman, shot Ajike and killed her before she even opened the door. This happened in Ocala Florida.

I remember this case vividly as it was circulating through the courts in Marion County, Florida, because Governor Ron DeSantis was traveling the United States trying to convince Americans that his bigoted vision for the future of the United States was our vision.

Well, you see now Mr. DeSantis was wrong. Friday, August 16, 2024, was a remarkable day. It was a day that the jury of her peers found Susan Lorincz guilty of manslaughter in the death of Ajike Owens. The verdict in and of itself was a silent message to those who believe that the Stand Your Ground Law is a blanket of protection and will shield you when you murder a mom who loves and protects her children.

DON’T KILL OUR MOTHERS!

Further north in Washington, D.C. on the same day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that recognized the 1908 riots in Springfield, Illinois with a historical national monument at the site of this riot. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden told the world that lynching Black people in the Unted States really did happen. We don’t embrace that hate anymore because we, as a society and, moreover, as an American people have moved forward together. That is testimony if you just see the people who were surrounding President Biden as he signed the executive order.

Joe Biden doesn’t have to be an articulate speaker nor a powerful orator. His actions speak louder than his words.

There has been a lot of criticism surrounding President Biden’s cognitive and analytical abilities. He stepped down from being the presidential candidate so that Kamala Harris could confront Donald Trump. That took courage. It was a selfless act that will never be forgotten. Somebody needs to ask Brittney Griner, Evan Gershkovich, or Paul Whelan whether or not they’re upset with his actions or ability to govern. I’m sure they’re not disappointed.

We still have work to do. Right now, I’m talking about this moment in time in the United States and throughout the world where women of color are being attacked and murdered at an alarming rate.

In India, doctors, nurses, and those who have a conscience are demanding en masse for justice in the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered recently. In Gaza, a father is mourning the death of his beautiful wife and his two newborn sons, victims of an attack by the Israeli Defense Forces.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!

In 2022, more than 31,000 women were raped in the country of India. I was not aware of this fact until my partner and colleague, Malik Washington, brought it to my attention. We both are troubled by the increase in misogynistic propaganda, actions, and behaviors. In speaking about this tragedy, a resident stated that the hospitals don’t have bathrooms for resident doctors; they have to use patient or nurses’ bathrooms. A pathologist said she would often have her father come to work with her because she felt unsafe. Having these women in fear for their lives is unconscionable! Sometimes we believe that just because something is happening across the world, it doesn’t affect us here in the United States. This is not true. There cannot be any shared humanity without acknowledging the struggles of all women across the world. Destination Freedom will continue to cover topics that are seldom seen or heard in the mainstream media.

The point I am attempting to make is our need to acknowledge the sheer humanity of these victims of violence. Our world has shrunk because of social media and the Internet. We should embrace our shared humanity.

Janai Nelson of the Legal Defense Fund spoke at the press conference after President Biden signed the 1908 Springfield Race Riot dedication. Ms. Nelson said that there a direct link between the violence experienced by Black people in 1908 to the violence we see today. She referenced the killing of Sonya Massey and challenged us as a nation to not allow Sonya to have died in vain.

Today I had the privilege of witnessing @POTUS Biden designate the site of the Springfield Massacre a national monument—drawing a direct link b/w our ignominious past & the current horrors of anti-Black violence like the recent slaughter of Sonia Massey. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/MfQU2cZAz4 — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) August 16, 2024

At the DNC this week there will be protests in regard to the United States policy in Israel. There are many who want to see an approval or passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the SAFE-T Act, and the family of Sonya Massey pushing for new legislation to create a national database that would provide information on officers who used excessive force or have drunk driving convictions, among other disciplinary issues. Sean Grayson, Sonya Massey’s killer, had two DUI convictions.

Destination Freedom and the Davis Vanguard are committed toward progressive change in race relations and social justice in the United States. Once again, we remind you that social justice and criminal justice reform as well as voting right and the protection and respect of women is on the ballot this November.

We are requesting that our followers and readers listen to this song and watch the video. Our message is a demand that all women and especially our sisters of color are treated with respect, dignity, and love. Stop murdering our sisters!

Black Butterfly, Deniece Williams https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0jBhq1IJSQ

