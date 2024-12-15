Council to Outline Its Budget Needs in the Wake of the Passage of Measure Q

Davis, CA – Davis voters supported Measure Q with 64.2 percent of the vote despite a vigorous campaign in opposition. The City remains steadfast in its estimate that the tax will generate roughly $11 million for the City’s General Fund in the upcoming fiscal year.

Because this was a general tax, it is not earmarked for specific purposes and therefore the council, with newly-elected councilmember Linda Deos replacing Will Arnold, will have a chance to prioritize spending priorities.

One of the big points of contention was the reduction in the General Fund reserve. The city’s General Fund reserve policy has it between 10 and 15 percent of expenditures while the industry standard is “to keep a reserve amount equal to at least 15% of a year’s General Fund expenditures, or about two months of operating expenses.”

According to the staff report, “In order to reach a balanced budget for the current fiscal year, the City has drawn on its reserve, and is currently expected to end the fiscal year at half the targeted amount (7.5% or $6.3 million).”

Staff writes, “Over the course of the next few budget cycles, the reserve amount should be restored to the City’s policy of 10%-15%, which is a cost ranging from $2.1 to $6.75 million.”

Staff suggests that council may wish to do this over more than one year which would mean that the reserve would not reach 15 percent immediately.

Council also has obligations to pay OPEB (Other Post Employment Benefits), generally known as retiree medical costs.

Staff notes, “Previous Councils had a goal to ramp up payments so that the budget eventually included 100% of the annual unfunded liability portion, as well as the required pay-go. Unfortunately, due to COVID and other factors, the City has not been able to make extra payments toward the unfunded liability portion of OPEB costs.”

Restoring the full OPEB contributions at a 100% level would be approximately $1,750,000 in ongoing annual costs.

Another big chunk is the Pavement Management Plan.

“This strategy includes the City’s “maintenance of effort” requirement of $3 million for pavement management,” staff writes.

“The City deferred $1.5 million due to a temporary buildup of projects in progress and a lack of capacity to implement more due to staff and contractor constraints” in this current fiscal year,” staff noted. “However, increasing funding for pavement maintenance remains a critical need.”

Those are some of the big ticket projects that must be addressed along with new employee contracts.

On the other hand, there other critical programs that the City will have to address at some point.

One is a General Plan Update, although that has already been allocated, and an “additional approximately $750,000 in one-time funds will be needed to complete the plan. Staff does not expect needing this funding until FY27.”

There is also CAAP Implementation/GHG Reduction: “The City adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) in 2023. Staff is prioritizing implementation options and seeking grants, and the City Council has previously allocated $500,000 in one-time funding made possible from American Rescue Plan dollars.”

The City will seek additional grant funding, but “additional funding to implement the full plan has not been identified.”

The Downtown Streets Team pilot, which “works with unsheltered individuals providing them with life skills and helps to clean the downtown, was funded for a two-year period, which will conclude this fiscal year.”

In order to continue the program, the City will need to identify approximately $400,000 in annual ongoing funding.

There are also homeless services, including “possible expanded services for the respite center, sanctioned camping/parking, a navigators program, etc. The costs for these programs (are) to be determined. Discussion on this item will return to the City Council in February.”

Then there is affordable housing, “The Council has expressed interest in programs related to affordable housing, from permanent supportive services for extremely low-income households to down payment assistance for ownership opportunities.”

The city needs about $250,000 “to ensure that the tree canopy remains vibrant and safe and that the City’s trees are appropriately inspected and maintained.”

Staff concludes, “The increase in General Fund revenue from Measure Q, beginning in Fiscal Year 2026, will allow the City to make headway on its obligations and interests. However, the City will have to prioritize spending, in some cases waiting to fund important interests and/or spreading the costs over multiple fiscal years.”

Among the actions council will be asked to perform includes a prioritization of key budget priorities for the upcoming two-year budget cycle and the appointment of a Pavement Manage Subcommittee to work with staff to refine the City’s pavement management funding strategy.

