Guest Commentary: Tim Campbell: A Journey of Resilience, Redemption, and Unwavering Dedication

By Michele Townsend

Tim Campbell’s story is a powerful testament to the transformative power of resilience, forgiveness, and dedication to one’s family and community. From a childhood marked by poverty and adversity to becoming a key figure in the United States supply chain, Tim Campbell’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Tim’s early life was marked by challenges that no child should ever have to face. He grew up in the harsh reality of poverty and an unstable home environment. His father worked tirelessly to provide for the family, while his mother struggled with addiction, creating a home life that was both tumultuous and frightening, often marked by physical abuse. Tim’s childhood was filled with constant fear and tension, as he lived in a remote country home with no nearby neighbors. In elementary school when the bus dropped him off after school, he would often hide in the bushes outside his house, dreading the moment he had to go inside. He would wait there scared and alone, awaiting the safety of his father’s return.

Amidst this turmoil, Tim found a glimmer of hope. A compassionate mail lady, Etta, whose route aligned with the school bus drop-off, noticed Tim’s distress as he hid in the bushes. Concerned, she reached out to his parents and took Tim under her wing. She began picking him up and bringing him to her home, offering him much-needed support. There Tim met her brother Bill, a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. This man provided Tim with a safe space and guidance during these crucial years. Through him, Tim learned important lessons in respect, loyalty, and hard work, which laid the foundation for his future success. The compassion and mentorship he received from this man became a pivotal influence in his life, giving him a sense of direction and hope when he needed it most.

As Tim grew older, his challenges deepened. With his family in urgent need of support, he made the tough decision to leave high school. He moved in with his grandparents, who lived in low income housing apartments. He dedicated his days to help care for his ailing grandfather and assisting his grandmother. When his grandfather’s health took a turn for the worse they moved him into a facility where he could receive better help, and Tim returned to live with his father.

Tim’s situation grew even more difficult. His father lost his job, and the family was left without a home.

At just 17, Tim took on grueling work as a rice thrower, at the Port of Sacramento. Despite the physically demanding job that often left his arms bloodied and bruised, his determination and dedication never faltered. His perseverance eventually led him to stable employment with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), where he began a new chapter in his life.

As a young adult Tim joined the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club which played a pivotal role in his life. The values of brotherhood, loyalty and mutual support resonated deeply with Tim. During his time with the club he actively participated in charitable activities, such as organizing toy drives and raising funds for veterans and disaster relief.

In 2021 Tim faced another life altering event, he had a near-death experience with COVID-19 that prompted him to reevaluate his priorities. Faced with a dire prognosis, he vowed to refocus on his family and community if given a second chance. Miraculously recovering, Tim made the difficult decision to leave the motorcycle club. He developed new goals and aspirations with the desire to use his experiences and the lessons learned to effect positive change in his community.

Despite the pain and turmoil of his early life, Tim chose forgiveness and has since rebuilt his relationship with his mother who has been sober for over 20 years. Through forgiveness, love and understanding Tim and his mother have rebuilt their relationship. This journey of reconciliation has brought him a new kind of love and understanding.

Body art has been an expressive part of the various lessons, challenges and chapters in Tim’s life. Tim had a tattoo intended to represent his love for his children. However, it was misinterpreted as an ideological statement. Aware of this potential for misunderstanding, and recognizing the importance of unity and inclusivity, particularly given his own experiences as part of a multicultural family, he chose to have it removed out of respect for others’ perspectives. Though some may continue to define him by his past, Tim and his family stand firm in the belief that who he is today—a loving father and partner, a unifier of business and labor, and a tireless advocate for economic opportunities, especially for the youth of West Sacramento—is what truly matters.

Tim has undergone a profound change: where family was once a source of pain and fear, it now provides strength and inspiration. Today, his role as a devoted family man continues to be a source of strength and inspiration, guiding him through tough times and motivating him to build a better future for himself, his loved ones, and fellow community members.

Tim’s days as a young man throwing sacks of rice are long over, but he continues to show the same dedication and tireless work ethic to this day. He has been a member of ILWU for over 30 years, rising through the ranks in his union amidst all of life’s changes and challenges. Today, Tim has many critical roles in ILWU Local 18– he serves as president, business agent, chairman of the executive board and chairman of the joint port labor relations committee.

His leadership has been instrumental in growing the ILWU Local 18’s membership and influence, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Under his leadership, his local has seen significant changes, including a notable increase in women and minority workers contributing to regional economic growth and is a testament to Tim’s vision of a more inclusive and equitable future for everyone. Tim is committed to expanding the port’s operations and growth. His vision is to create more job opportunities and career paths, helping people achieve better financial stability and improve their families’ lives.

Tim’s life, enduring more hardships that might have broken many, stands as a testament to resilience and the power of transformation, showing that one’s past does not define their future. Tim is seeking political office with a mission to use his experiences and dedication to benefit his community. He understands the struggle, he understands the sacrifices, and he understands the power of change and forgiveness. With his unique perspective, Tim aims to inspire and drive meaningful progress for all.

