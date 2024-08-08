Harris’ VP Pick Tim Walz Key Choice by Criminal Justice Reform Advocates

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz is a significant choice for those invested in criminal justice reform, according to information compiled from a recent Twitter/X thread by David Menschel on the Minnesota governor.

Menchel said, over recent years, Walz has enacted groundbreaking reforms that have reshaped the state’s approach to justice and rehabilitation.

Under Walz’s leadership, Minnesota has legalized and regulated marijuana, providing a new model for drug policy, said Menchel, noting his state has also capped probation terms at five years for most felonies and eliminated supervision fees, marking a shift toward a more rehabilitative criminal justice system.

Further reforms include automatically expunging criminal records for many non-violent offenses, and removing the costly and cumbersome process of petitioning the court, Menchel writes, adding Walz has also abolished life sentences without parole for juveniles, ensuring that those serving sentences longer than 15 years become eligible for parole after 15 years.

To promote community-based solutions, Walz established the Office of Restorative Practices to address juvenile offenses through alternative methods, according to the twitter feed.

And, reforms to the felony murder rule mean individuals who did not intend to kill cannot be charged with first-degree murder, and those not acting with extreme recklessness are excluded from second-degree murder charges, said Menschel.

Walz’s administration introduced “earned release,” allowing incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentences through good behavior and participation in rehabilitative programs, and Minnesota has also embraced harm reduction practices, including decriminalizing drug paraphernalia and supporting needle exchange programs, Menschel notes.

A streamlined pardon process now allows easier access to relief, with decisions requiring only a majority vote rather than unanimity, and Menschel said Minnesota has also made prison and jail phone calls free, restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated people on probation or parole, and ended prison gerrymandering, which distorts census counts and skews political power.

Walz’s commitment to criminal justice reform extends to judicial appointments, having appointed two former public defenders to the state supreme court, said Menschel, noting Walz’ wife, Gwen Walz, has worked nationally to expand educational opportunities for incarcerated individuals.

Twitter/X users noted Walz signed a bill allowing progressive district attorneys in Hennepin and Ramsey counties and eventually across the state to reduce sentences for individuals who no longer pose a public safety risk.

Author Vanguard Court Watch Interns The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Categories:

Tags: