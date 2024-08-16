Police Officer Indicted for Murder after Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman Suspected of Shoplifting

COLUMBUS, OH —The police officer responsible for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman suspected of shoplifting was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges this Tuesday, as documented by CNN.

On Aug 24, 2023, pregnant Ta’Kiya Young, 21, was shot in her vehicle outside a local Kroger grocery store (located in Blendon Township) where she and her unborn child did not survive, CNN reports.

According to the statement released from the Office of Prosecuting Attorney May Heck, Jr., Police Officer Connor Grubb faces “four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of involuntary manslaughter as a result of a grand jury indictment,” stated CNN.

Bodycam footage along with surveillance video showcases two officers confronting the victim in their vehicle. After questioning, Young’s car appears to begin to move toward one officer, who was standing in front of the vehicle. Officer Connor Grubb fired a single shot into her windshield, fatally injuring Young.

Attorney Sean Walton said, “Today marks a solemn victory in the pursuit of justice for Ta’Kiya Young and her unborn daughter, whose lives were tragically and unjustly taken at the hands of Blendon Township Police Officer Connor Grubb.”

Added Walton, “The actions that led to the death of Ta’Kiya — the unnecessary aggression, the chilling commands that amounted to ‘comply or die’ — were there for us all to witness in dreadful clarity.

“Ta’Kiya’s life and that of her daughter were extinguished in an act of brutality, becoming yet another symbol of the urgent need for reform in police conduct and accountability.”

Initially, police described the two officers as victims of assault, and therefore concealed their identities in the footage. It was not until Tuesday where a post on Facebook revealed that they are now “required by law to take disciplinary action against Grubb,” stated CNN.

Young was seen through surveillance footage, taking several bottles of alcohol and placing them into her handbag. An employee let an officer know that Young and other women were suspected of stealing items from the store.

Officers stopped Young and questioned her, stating, “They said you stole something … get out of the car.”

Young responded, “I didn’t steal sh*t,” and continued to argue back and forth before the officer in front of the car declared, “Get out of the f**king car.”

According to CNN, the video captures the officer standing in front of the car, drawing his gun with his left hand remaining on the hood.

The autopsy later revealed she had died from a gunshot to the heart, and her fetus was estimated to be 25 to 28 weeks old according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, reported CNN news.

Author Kayla Garcia-Pebdani Kayla Garcia-Pebdani is a fourth-year student at UC Davis, studying Political Science–Public Service with double minors in Human Rights and Professional Writing. She actively engages in social justice issues and advocacy through her roles as an intern for Article 26 Backpack, the Co-Lead for Students Demand Action at UC Davis, and her previous involvement with Catalyst California as a Government Relations Intern. Kayla hopes to further expand her knowledge and skills during her time with the Vanguard. Through her experiences, she aims to highlight injustices in everyday life and provide means for the public to stay aware and hopefully become inclined to get involved.

