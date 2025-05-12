Op-Ed | Measure J’s Failure to Deliver Housing Prompts Calls for Reform

Tim Keller and others made a critical point over the weekend: the only thing worse than Measure J might be no Measure J at all. But the real problem is this—Measure J doesn’t work. It doesn’t deliver on its promises, and it is increasingly putting the city of Davis on a collision course with state housing law.

Over the past 25 years, Measure J and its successors have functioned as a near-total blockade on new housing for permanent residents in Davis. Since the adoption of Measure J in 2000, just two projects requiring a public vote have passed—Nishi and Bretton Woods. One of those has yet to break ground, bogged down in the very complexities created by the process Measure J mandates. Twenty-five years. Two projects. That’s the track record.

This stagnation runs afoul of California Government Code Section 65583, subdivision (a)(5), which requires cities to analyze and remove governmental constraints to housing production. The code is clear: jurisdictions must evaluate how land use controls, like Measure J, obstruct efforts to meet state housing goals across all income levels. That includes demonstrating a proactive effort to work around those barriers.

Even the city of Davis has admitted as much. In the second version of its Housing Element, the city committed to reviewing the cumulative impact of several policies—including Measure J—on residential development. The Housing Element states: “The city of Davis will complete a comprehensive review of the following policies to evaluate the cumulative impact on residential development…Measure J.”

The city acknowledged it failed to conduct this review prior to the preparation of the 2021-2029 Housing Element, but conceded that SB 330 has made such an evaluation unavoidable.

In response, the city concluded: “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”

But here’s the problem: by the city’s own admission, it does lack sufficient infill sites.

The Housing Element itself concedes, “There is not currently (2021) enough land designated for residential development to meet the sixth-cycle RHNA.” The city skirted the issue by rezoning additional sites to meet the RHNA quota, claiming this action averted the need for a Measure J vote.

Flash forward to this year. The staff report accompanying the latest Housing Element update provides a virtual blueprint for litigation against Measure J.

It plainly states: “The city of Davis has been able to meet its legal fair share of housing within the city limits. However, that fact is becoming more untrue as the years pass and lands become unavailable or developed. As the city reaches build out, it will become increasingly more difficult to find property to designate for housing to meet our fair share requirements. Therefore, the Measure J/R/D process becomes applicable to all annexation applications.”

That’s not just bureaucratic language—it’s a legal vulnerability. Staff reports are official public records and frequently serve as key evidence in land use litigation or in state reviews by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). When the city admits in writing that it is running out of infill space and that voter-mandated annexation procedures constrain housing production, it makes Measure J ripe for legal challenge.

HCD has already begun rejecting housing elements from cities that use voter-approved growth controls as a blanket excuse for underproduction. Cities like Pleasanton, Palo Alto, and Redondo Beach have all been placed under scrutiny. In some cases, their housing elements have been decertified. The precedent is being set: voter-enacted growth restrictions are not immune from state oversight.

Davis is unusual—perhaps even unique—in how completely it has locked its city limits against outward growth. Unlike many California cities that establish urban limit lines with room for some future expansion, Davis’s boundary is essentially coterminous with its current footprint.

More importantly, it is governed by Measure J/R/D, which requires voter approval for any annexation of land for residential development. This creates a de facto ban on meaningful greenfield housing growth. No other city in California combines such a rigid urban limit with a binding public veto in quite the same way.

Other cities, like Pleasanton, Ventura, or Napa, have voter-approved growth measures, but these typically allow for more flexibility—either through legislative processes, specific exemptions for affordable housing, or broader boundaries that already encompass future growth areas.

In contrast, Davis’s system leaves almost no room to expand, and no practical pathway to do so without a costly and uncertain ballot campaign. The result is not just a constraint on growth, but a near-total prohibition on building new housing outside the existing city limits.

California’s housing laws are rapidly evolving. SB 330, AB 2011, and SB 35’s “Builder’s Remedy” have steadily eroded local control in jurisdictions that refuse to meet their housing obligations. These laws don’t need to directly repeal Measure J. All they need to do is make non-compliant jurisdictions vulnerable to lawsuits and to loss of control over their own planning decisions.

Of course, Davis doesn’t have to wait for the state to act. It can act on its own. And it should, before the decision is taken out of its hands.

The idea that acknowledging this legal reality constitutes a “threat” misses the point entirely. Stating facts about California housing law and the direction of state enforcement is not a threat—it’s a reality check.

No one here is wielding political power to punish Davis. This isn’t coming from a legislator, or a judge, or HCD. It’s an observation rooted in documented trends and statutory requirements. The legal tide is turning, and cities that cling to outdated growth restrictions will be swept up in it.

So where does this leave us? With a choice.

We can hold onto Measure J in its current form, pretending it remains untouchable, and gamble that the courts and the state will continue to look the other way. But that is becoming less and less likely.

Or, we can act proactively. Davis voters can alter Measure J to allow streamlined annexation of designated housing sites, particularly those aimed at meeting affordable and workforce housing needs. We can carve out limited exceptions or fast-tracking mechanisms that retain local input without creating a veto point that paralyzes development.

Tim Keller put it best: the only thing worse than Measure J is no Measure J. If Davis refuses to amend it, we may get the worst of both worlds: a failed growth control measure that doesn’t produce housing, and a legal challenge that strips us of our say altogether.

The smarter path is reform. Adjust Measure J so that it aligns with state law, serves actual housing needs, and ensures that Davis remains a community that plans its future—instead of having it dictated by outside forces.

Because the status quo is untenable. And change is coming, whether we like it or not.

