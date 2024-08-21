Will San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department REALLY Remodel the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center?

By Yana Singhal

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) is “once again under scrutiny,” charged the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center here, which also noted in a recently released statement how “the department’s LEGACY of closing facilities due to financial issues has left many questioning whether the proposed remodeling of GHRC is a genuine effort or just another broken promise.”

“Before GHRC is shuttered, the sheriff’s department must provide clear evidence of a rehabilitation plan and a secure funding source. If significant remodeling is not completed, the community should hold the

sheriff accountable for the displacement and disruption caused to the (incarcerated) under its care.

“The future of GHRC should not be left to chance or the whims of budgetary pressures; it should be preserved as a vital institution for rehabilitation and community Support,” writes GHRC

The center added, “The fate of GHRC is not just a local issue—it is a test of our collective commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and the belief that people can change.”

The center noted in the same release how in “the early 1990s, budgetary constraints forced the SBSD to close its Central Detention Center (CDC). Although the facility reopened in 1994 after the county secured a federal contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal (incarcerated), the CDC did not undergo a full renovation.

“Instead, only minor upgrades, such as new paint, metal detectors, security cameras, and a kitchen remodel, were implemented. This minimal approach to renovation has become a hallmark of the SBSD, raising doubts about their current intentions with GHRC.”

“After the 1990’s, the institution was named one of the best (incarcerated rehabilitation) through Occupational and Development Systems (InROADS) program, which provided (incarcerated) with valuable skills and opportunities for personal growth,” said the center’s release.

However, the same statement notes how “Despite the success of InROADS, the sheriff’s department displaced (incarcerated) under the guise of remodeling the facility with an $80 million state grant. When the grant fell through, the promised renovations never occurred.”

The release notes how since, “In November 2022, the facility was partially closed for what was described as a remodeling effort,” entailing “new air conditioning systems and a fresh coat of paint in the male minimum housing units, M1 and M2,” and still to this day, M2 is still closed.

The facility has had numerous programs that have helped incarcerated “reintegrate into society as productive citizens” yet there are still rumors…about the facility’s complete closure by October 2024” as noted by the center, making many echo how “GHRC is too important to be abandoned.

“It represents a chance for (incarcerated) to turn their lives around and for the community to support rehabilitation over incarceration. Closing the facility would be a step backward, undermining years of progress in reducing crime and fostering a safer, more just society.”

Author Vanguard Court Watch Interns The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Categories:

Tags: