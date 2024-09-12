AI Fact-Checks Key Falsehoods in First Presidential Debate

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Philadelphia, PA – In a highly anticipated 90-minute debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, AI-powered tools provided fact-checking insights, revealing key misstatements from both candidates on pressing national issues. The debate, hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center, saw the two candidates clash on topics such as migration, economic policies, and military affairs. AI technologies, including advanced language models and real-time data processing, were employed to verify the accuracy of statements in real-time, offering a clearer picture to millions of viewers.

Key Falsehoods Exposed:

Trump’s $85 Billion Military Equipment in Afghanistan Claim Former President Trump falsely stated that the U.S. left $85 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan. According to Department of Defense reports, the actual figure is around $7.12 billion, most of which was seized by the Taliban after the U.S. withdrawal. The exaggerated $85 billion number includes costs like training, housing, and assistance over two decades, not just military equipment. Harris on U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Vice President Harris claimed that Trump lost manufacturing jobs during his presidency. While it is true that manufacturing job gains were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump added around 500,000 manufacturing jobs before the pandemic hit. However, Harris’ statement requires context, as those job losses were largely due to global economic disruptions, not direct policy. Trump’s Claim on Immigration Crime Trump alleged that “migrant crime” is rising to unprecedented levels, stating that crime is “through the roof.” However, FBI data indicates that violent crime rates in the U.S. fell significantly in 2024. Furthermore, reports show that while immigration enforcement is a critical issue, crime statistics related to immigrants do not reflect the spike Trump claimed, as most migrants entering the country are vetted.

Economic Policies and Tax Proposals

Harris on Trump’s Sales Tax Harris correctly referred to Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported goods, branding it as a “sales tax” that would cost American families around $4,000 a year. Trump’s 10-20% tariff on all imports would significantly impact prices for consumers, according to independent economists. This figure aligns with estimates from the Center for American Progress and other economic models, confirming the additional costs consumers would bear under such tariffs. Inflation Claims Both candidates made significant statements about inflation. Trump declared that the U.S. is facing the worst inflation in its history, a statement proven false. While inflation peaked at 9% in June 2022, it has since dropped to 2.9%, one of the lowest rates in recent years. Historical data from the Federal Reserve shows that inflation during Trump’s presidency was similar to Biden’s, debunking the notion that it is at an all-time high.

Foreign Policy and Military Affairs

Harris on Active Combat Zones Harris incorrectly claimed that no U.S. military personnel are in active combat zones. The reality is that U.S. troops are still engaged in counterterrorism operations in countries like Iraq and Syria, where they have faced attacks in recent months. This statement missed key facts about ongoing military operations and the risks U.S. service members continue to face. Trump’s Afghan Withdrawal Blame Trump attempted to blame the chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan solely on the Biden administration. However, the Trump administration’s 2020 Doha Agreement with the Taliban set the conditions for the withdrawal, including the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Trump’s reduction of U.S. troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 2,500 before leaving office left Biden with limited options. The final withdrawal and ensuing chaos were therefore the result of decisions made by both administrations.

False Conspiracy Claims

Migrants and Pet Harm Trump falsely claimed that Haitian migrants in Ohio were harming and eating pets, a conspiracy theory debunked by local authorities in Springfield, Ohio. No credible reports or evidence support this claim, and the spread of this falsehood has raised concerns about anti-immigrant rhetoric. Guns and Transgender Healthcare Trump falsely claimed that Harris supports transgender surgeries for undocumented immigrants in U.S. prisons. Harris has previously supported healthcare for transgender inmates, but there is no evidence of any specific policy regarding surgeries for undocumented immigrants.

Fact-Checking Key Claims from the First 2024 Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

“Accurate information is the cornerstone of informed decision-making, especially during pivotal moments like presidential debates. In a world where misinformation spreads rapidly, even the slightest distortion of facts can have far-reaching consequences on public opinion. It’s crucial that voters are equipped with the truth and are able to distinguish between reality and misleading claims, whether they are intentional or not. By providing clear, factual insights, we empower the electorate to make informed choices that will shape the future of our democracy said Anatolii Ulitovskyi, founder at UNmiss.

Conclusion: AI Fact-Checking Elevates Accountability

As misinformation continues to pose significant challenges to public discourse, AI-powered fact-checking tools have demonstrated their value in ensuring accountability during pivotal political events like presidential debates. By verifying statements in real-time, these technologies help voters make informed decisions based on facts, not falsehoods. The use of AI in this debate further underlines the importance of fact-checking in the 2024 election and beyond.

