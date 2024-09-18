Alameda District Attorney Refutes Charges of ‘Threatening Employees’

Via Unsplash.com

By Yana Singhal

OAKLAND, CA – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has released a statement claiming “the accusation that District Attorney Pamela Price is threatening employees who engage in political advocacy is completely false.”

The statement explains, “Over the past year, in compliance with the recommendations of the 2022-2023 Grand Jury report, the District Attorney’s Office has issued memorandums to staff regarding acceptable activities during political campaigns.”

The statement added a “change in the law governing the use of county resources for political campaigns nullified one section of prior notices to employees regarding the misuse of county resources” leading to the fact that “Government Code Section 3205, which prohibits local government employees from soliciting campaign contributions from their co-workers, is no longer enforced against employees at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.”

The statement also said the statement that Price “has hired private security guards is one hundred percent false,” adding, “The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office does not employ private security firms.”

The Alameda County DA Office also said that “calling DA Pamela Price a ‘mob boss’ is not only unprecedented and disrespectful but is also a racially charged dog whistle designed to undermine trust in the county’s first Black district attorney.”

