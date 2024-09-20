Commentary: While the Anger and Frustration Is Understandable, Measure Q Is Not Likely to Change Much Either Way

Let me start with this—I really do not have a dog in the Measure Q fight. I understand where the opposition is coming from and their frustration with the city. On the other hand, I really don’t see how the defeat of Measure Q actually helps things from their perspective.

On these pages, I have laid out my own frustrations with city governance over the years—and while that has clearly changed over time, my overall assessment really has not.

In particular, I am frustrated that the council has not prioritized housing, which I consider the most crucial issue facing the community. This week, I attended an excellent housing session sponsored by DCAN where they have talked to more than 200 parents about their housing situation over the course of the last several months and, yet, the city has slowly moved forward with hiring a very expensive consultant to facilitate the General Plan update.

I understand the frustrations expressed by those opposing Measure Q and agree with at least some of them.

I suspect that ultimately the effort to defeat Measure Q will fall short.

First of all, a majority vote is a fairly low bar in Davis.

Second, the majority of people in the community are simply not engaged on the issues laid out in the various Measure Q appeals.

Third, the tax itself is fairly benign. As I have pointed out previously, one extra percentage increase is not going to be noticeable because it simply isn’t enough to impact people’s bottom line and, moreover, the same tax increase is being proposed elsewhere in the county and the region.

Bottom line, most people are not spending enough on retail products in a year to actually feel a one percentage sales tax increase. That’s a big part of defeating a tax measure—people have to feel the pain or anticipate the pain. And spending an extra $10 on a $1000 purchase is really not that painful.

That’s going to make it harder for the opposition.

The polling that we have over the years shows some level of anger and some level of distrust, but not at a level that people are actually mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.

But I want to add one more piece to this.

As one commenter yesterday put it: “The City council has a stomach that is never full–it’s time to stop feeding them.”

As the campaign put it: “This 2nd article discusses the mismanagement of city finances by the current administration, which is attempting to get their financial house in order by encouraging citizens to approve forking over millions of dollars annually rather than addressing the root causes of the city’s financial problems.”

They add, “The best way to describe this effort is that it is a ‘Bailout of financial and operational mismanagement!’”

In their conclusion they add: “The Davis City Council has squandered millions of the public’s money pursuing ‘nice-to-have,’ but unnecessary projects and acquisitions. These expenditures were at the expense of suspending paying down the City’s $42 million debt of unfunded pension obligations owed by the city, and not maintaining the desired General Fund Reserve level of 15%. This City Council does not deserve our money until they get their financial priorities straight and implement rigid internal financial controls to ensure their financial priorities are in place and followed.”

They believe, “Voters should reject Measure Q until there are checks and balances in place to limit our Council’s wasteful and profligate spending!”

But is there any evidence that voting against this tax measure will actually do that?

I would argue no.

For example, in 2018, the voters “voted down” a parcel tax that would have funded road improvements.

Has anything changed as a result of the fact that 57 percent of the people voted for a tax measure that needed 66.67 percent of the vote to pass?

I certainly haven’t seen it. The fiscal approach of the city and city council have not changed. You want to complain about the expenditure on the ladder truck, voting against the tax measure didn’t prevent the council from approving that.

Drive down most streets and it still feels like you are driving on cracked, potholed, and poorly maintained roads.

Moreover, if we look at people voting with their choices, it is not clear that there is even deep dissatisfaction. You have two council districts where the incumbent is running unopposed and when we ran our question about Measure Q in the Vanguard weekly question, all of the candidates came out in favor of it.

Bottom line—it doesn’t seem that this is really a burning issue for most residents of Davis, it doesn’t seem likely that the measure will be defeated, and, even if it is, it doesn’t seem likely to change how the city council does business.

At some point, perhaps ask yourself who ultimately gets punished if the tax measure doesn’t pass? From the parcel tax, I know the answer—it’s my car and maybe my patience hitting bump after bump driving the streets.

There are a lot of things I would like to see the city do differently, but giving them less money probably isn’t going to change any of that.

I get the anger and frustration and share some of it, but ultimately whether Measure Q passes or fails will not really move the needle.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

