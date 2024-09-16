COURT WATCH: Judge, After Fiery Exchange, Suggests Defense be Kinder to Probation Officer  

LANCASTER, CA — A bench warrant hold hearing scheduled for Friday here in a Los Angeles County Superior Court was continued for a probation violation setting after a fiery exchange between private counsel Tamara Leann Binns and Judge Kathleen Blanchard.

The judge strongly advised defense attorney Binns to extend courtesy following her comments on the efficacy of the probation office.

Court records indicate as of March 2023 the accused is charged with possession of a firearm by a narcotic addict and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent. The accused was sentenced to probation for two years.

The accused was not present. Judge Blanchard asked Binns for a medical status since the supplemental report claims there has been no communication with the accused since June.

Binns noted the accused is still under heavy sedation and recovering, but claimed the probation officer (DPO) failed to properly perform their duties.

Judge Blanchard interrupted to ask the PC to be careful with their claims about how other legal professionals fulfill their responsibilities.

PC Binns then asked the court to allow her to share her concerns after her own contact with the DPO, when she reached out on multiple occasions and did not hear back.

Binns also said it was unfair for the accused to be in a probation violation because the DPO did not have contact with the doctor, because she was in constant communication with the doctor and he was readily available.

Moreover, under these medical circumstances, the accused is too heavily sedated and in pain to maintain contact with the probation officer, defense counsel Binns added.

Judge Blanchard asked Binns to have more grace when speaking of other professionals because the court has been patient with the accused. Additionally, the judge noted that probation officers are incredibly busy.

Judge Blanchard suggested since private counsel knows who the new PO is then they can provide all the accused’s contact information, adding she has never heard of a doctor being readily available because they are also incredibly busy.

Again, Judge Blanchard asked PC Binns to show some professional courtesy to people doing the best they can, “Let’s show some grace while we do our jobs to the best of our ability.”

PC Binns said early October would be a good date to continue the matter after Judge Blanchard asked when the accused would be available for a Webex call and contact with their new PO.

A probation violation setting hearing will be held Oct. 10. A supplemental report is required and the PC agreed to contact the PO and give them contact information.

Author Perla Chavez Perla Chavez is a first-generation college student that has obtained a paralegal certificate from the UCLA Extension Paralegal Program. Her academic journey includes a major in Political Science with a focus on race, ethnicity, and politics at UCLA. Perla has actively contributed to social justice advocacy through internships with CHIRLA and the NAACP. Driven by her passion to recognize inequalities and advocate for the rights of others, Perla aspires to become an immigration lawyer. Apart from her dedication to academics and the legal field, she finds fulfillment in being a volunteer for the city of California City, spending quality time with family, and expressing creativity through painting.

