Everyday Injustice Episode 253: Preston Shipp – Confessions of a Former Prosecutor

For years, Preston Shipp served as an appellate prosecutor in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. While serving as a volunteer and teaching college classes for a conservative Christian College in Tennessee prisons, he became good friends with many people who were incarcerated, one of whom he had actually prosecuted.

These relationships caused Preston to wake up to the many injustices that are present in the American system of mass incarceration

In his book, Confessions of a Former Prosecutor: Abandoning Vengeance and Embracing True Justice, published in April 2024, he discusses meeting Cyntoia Brown.

The amazing part of this start is that he had been the Attorney General who argued (successfully) against her appeal. But that all changed as she joined his class.

Listen to this remarkable story of transformation as Preston Shipp walks us through how his thinking changed and how we went from a tough-on-crime prosecutor to a crusader for reform.

