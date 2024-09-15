Family of Man Killed by Security Guard After Giants Game in Downtown San Francisco Sue Security Firm

By Yana Singhal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The family of Ryan Pincus, killed in August 2023 at 37 by a single gunshot wound to the torso after being attacked by Allied Universal security guard Anthony Hodges after walking back to his hotel after watching a Giants game, have filed a lawsuit against the security firm.

Hodges had “confronted Ryan, drew his firearm and fired, leaving Ryan to die on the street” according to Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, representing the family.

In an interview for Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, Steven Pincus, the victim’s brother in a phone interview notes the family has yet to receive information about “what investigators are doing to solve the case or track down the shooter.”

Plaintiff attorneys added, “Ryan’s family filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court seeking to hold Allied Universal Security Services liable for its role in allowing its employee to violently shoot and kill a peaceful business traveler on a public street.”

Duffy Magilligan, attorney with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, charged last week, “Ryan Pincus was gunned down in the prime of his life. Allied Universal must be held responsible for the violence their employees bring to the streets of San Francisco.”

Blair Kittle, another attorney with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, said in a statement, “We cannot live in a world where security guards shoot and kill unsuspecting passersby. Companies that equip, train, supervise and manage security guards should be held to the highest standards of safety and accountability.

“As alleged in the complaint, if Allied Universal had not acted negligently, Ryan would still be alive. The Pincus family hopes that (its) actions will serve to highlight the lack of gun safety protocols employed by the company involved so that this will not happen to others.”

The attorneys added, “Employers, like Allied Universal, should be responsible for the negligent actions of their employees, and we hope this complaint will be another steppingstone in holding employers accountable.

“It is unbelievable that Ryan was unable to enjoy a night out in San Francisco, like many of us do, without getting shot and killed. This is but one example of the gun safety issues that are permeating our society.”

