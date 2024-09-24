Harris Weak on Crime? FBI Crime Data Shows 3% Drop in Violent Crimes 2022-2023 

PC: User:Cezary Piwowarczyk Via Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON, DC – Despite reported claims by GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump that Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is “weak on crime,” FBI reports released Monday indicate murder and non-negligent manslaughter dropped nearly 21 percent nationwide—marking the largest decline in decades, reported CNN.

Reported cases of rape have drastically decreased an estimated nine percent, “while reported hate crimes dropped by less than one percent,” reports the FBI, said CNN.

Overall, violent crime rates have dropped by an estimated three percent and property rates by an estimated 2.4 percent, reports the FBI.

CNN said, in light of the presidential election, the debate of whether crime has decreased or increased has “become one of the country’s biggest political issues” with Trump claiming “crime rates are on the rise” and portraying Kamala Harris as “weak on crime.”

Former San Francisco District Attorney, and California Attorney General Harris “has sought to refute those charges by emphasizing her toughness” by “pointing to Trump’s own pending criminal cases,” said CNN.

However, the FBI also pointed out that between 2022 to 2023 vehicle theft crime rates rose by nearly 13 percent.

The report gathers data from 16,334 law enforcement agencies nationwide and statistics from major police departments such as New York and Los Angeles.

The FBI, added CNN, said “these statistics may not precisely capture the size of recent declines this year” due to data limitations such as “not all communities submitted data” and “the submitted data usually has some errors.”

In a call with CNN reporters, “a senior FBI official declined to comment on claims about the crime rate that both presidential candidates have made” but emphasized that the bureau’s methodology ‘has been consistent for decades.’”

Crime rates have remained on the forefront of both presidential campaigns. Harris has used her experience as an attorney to highlight her efforts in crime reform despite some critics claiming the vice president “was too tough on crime,” reports CNN.

On the other hand, Trump has “proposed his own aggressive (stance) toward crime,” reported CNN, noting Trump has received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police and has encouraged law enforcement to adopt “stop and frisk” tactics that have been linked to law enforcement misconduct.

Author Savannah Martinez Savannah is a rising senior at the University of California, Berkeley pursing a degree in Legal Studies. After her time at Cal, Savannah intends on becoming a paralegal and then go to law school. Savannah is interested in immigration and corporate law. She is passionate about human rights, specifically women's rights and immigration reform. Savannah is a first-generation student from Los Angeles and Latina. Savannah's goal is to advocate for immigrants and help them navigate the immigration system. During her leisure time, She enjoys reading books, cooking, and baking.

