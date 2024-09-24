Letter: Support Measure Q: Investing in Our Community’s Future

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

I wholeheartedly support Measure Q, which proposes a modest increase in Davis’s sales tax from 8.25% to 9.25%. This initiative will generate $11 million annually, funding critical services that ensure our community’s health, safety, and financial stability.

Why is this additional tax necessary? While costs have risen, our city’s revenue has not kept pace. For years, the City Council has sought solutions, from proposing a dedicated tax for road maintenance that failed in 2018 to two economic development plans—the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus (DISC) in 2020 and DISC II in 2022—both of which did not pass. After cutting discretionary spending, the City is now at a point where further reductions threaten essential services.

What will Measure Q accomplish? This measure is essential for strengthening our police and fire departments, enhancing maintenance of our parks and greenbelts, and upgrading our aging public infrastructure. It can also contribute to the Housing Trust Fund, helping to tackle homelessness and expand affordable housing options.

I understand that sales taxes can disproportionately affect low-income individuals. However, Measure Q exempts essential purchases like groceries and medicine, mitigating that impact.

Ultimately, I believe that a small increase in sales tax is a worthwhile investment in our community’s future. By supporting Measure Q, we can preserve and enhance the services that make Davis a great place to live. Let’s take this step together to ensure our city thrives for years to come.

Barbara Clutter

Categories:

Tags: