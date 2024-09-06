Measure T Committee Announces Campaign Launch on Saturday, September 7th at 10:00 am in Davis Central Park

The Yes on Measure T Committee is excited to announce that they will be holding a campaign launch event at Davis Central Park at 10:00 am during the Saturday Farmer’s Market. Speakers including local elected officials and members of the community will address the need to pass Measure T with 2/3rds of the vote this November to protect the financial future of our Davis libraries.

Yes on Measure T will also be hosting a table at the Farmer’s Market where community members can learn more about the programs and services offered by Davis Libraries, as well as additional details about the fully funded construction timeline for the new library in Walnut Park in South Davis.

Following a short program, the campaign will also provide opportunities for volunteers to join in the official launch of an ambitious effort to walk every neighborhood and ask local voters to protect the financial future of Davis Libraries.

Volunteers will be asked to walk door-to-door in Davis neighborhoods, inform voters of the importance of Measure T to the community, and ask supporters to post a yard sign that signals their choice to finance library services.

Volunteers interested in canvassing are asked to bring a charged cell phone, a bottle of water, and a readiness to engage with members of the Davis Community!

More details about this event and much more can be found on the campaign website at yesondavislibraries.org.

Please join the growing number of citizens who want excellent library services for our community’s future.

For more information about the Measure T – Yes For Davis Libraries, please contact:

Email: yesondavislibraries@gmail.com

