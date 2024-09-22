NFL’s Tyreek Hill – Before Cop Encounter – Forgot ‘The Talk’

iStock-537889025

Vanguard News Desk Editor

MIAMI, FL – Tyreek Hill “forgot one thing during his detainment with the violently overzealous police who stopped him for a traffic citation. He forgot about the talk,” wrote Mike Freeman earlier this month in USA Today.

Freeman, said Black Americans get the talk from parents, friends or siblings, and noted when “I was stopped by police a few years ago, the talk rang in my head like a bell. A police officer started following me…Knowing I was going to get stopped, I got my documents out of my compartment, already neatly stacked together, and put them in the passenger seat.”

The writer added he knew his inspection sticker had expired, which he didn’t correct during the pandemic, adding, before the officer spoke, “I had rolled my window down. Put my hands on the wheel to show I wasn’t a threat. I told the officer: I’m unarmed. There are no weapons in the car.

“My mom had taught me all these things years before. The talk. It was in my head during every moment of that encounter.”

Freeman cited another occasion when he was stopped for driving five MPH over the speed limit, noting a “white woman” in the card started “talking back to the officer…I lightly tapped her on the knee. She stopped. She’d never gotten the talk before. She didn’t need it.

“Again, as the officer spoke, hands on the wheel…check. ID and insurance out and available…check. No reaching. No sudden movement. Check. Telling the officer I’m unarmed. Check.”

Freeman emphasized, these are the rules for “Black Americans. That’s the talk. That’s the training. In that moment, Hill forgot that.”

The USA Today writer added the “talk doesn’t guarantee safety. There have been instances of Black drivers cooperating and police are still aggressive. There’s research that shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by police than their white peers. That could mean more chances for things to go wrong. No, the talk guarantees nothing, but it increases the odds of keeping things calm.”

Freeman added, “To be clear – to be extremely clear – none of this is Hill’s fault. Plenty of non-Black drivers mouth off to cops and don’t get tossed to the ground and cuffed. Or don’t roll down their windows. Or refuse to comply. There are videos of these types of encounters everywhere. Literally everywhere.

“Hill did not deserve to be treated like that, but he forgot. He absolutely forgot. That talk. I’d be genuinely stunned if Hill never got that talk. I’ve never met a Black person who didn’t.”

The writer opined, “Hill thought he was a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. He wasn’t. Hill was a Black man and the rules are different. That’s one of the main points of the talk. Police, I was always told, will either try to put you in your place, or put you in the ground.

“The talk tells you to never forget that. Hill seems to now understand this,” and that Hill later explained “if he had to do it all over again, he would have behaved differently. Now, does that give them the right to beat the dog out of me?” he said. “No.”

USA Today’s Freeman adds, the talk is designed to “keep you safe. It’s to get you away from the encounter intact. To deescalate in advance. To keep you alive. Because the talk, which is based on decades, if not centuries of police encounters with Black Americans, knows. It knows how the police act towards us. No, not all police, but a lot. A whole lot.

“The talk is a tool based on love and protection. It’s a safety measure. It’s something Hill should never, ever forget again.”

Author Crescenzo Vellucci Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

Categories:

Tags: