On Video, North Carolina Sheriff’s Deputy Tells Black Woman Filing Complaint He Doesn’t ‘Wanna Hear That Black Crap’  

CONCORD, NC – A viral TikTok video captured a disturbing exchange between a Black woman and a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, identified as Capt. Chris Measimer, who allegedly dismissed her complaint with a racially charged remark, as reported by Kalyn Womack in The Root.

The incident occurred at a political fair where Veleria Levy, a Democratic Party representative, sought assistance after a heated confrontation with a group of MAGA supporters.

In her TikTok video, The Root reported Levy detailed her experience, stating she was verbally assaulted by the group, who used “hate-filled rhetoric” against her.

When she approached the deputies to report the incident, the officer responded dismissively, saying, “You need video proof that the other side were the instigators of the dispute.”

The officer in the video further said, “You’re giving attitude — no wonder, I could see why they probably didn’t get along with you.” Levy challenged him, asking, “Oh, because I am standing up for myself. I’m Black, so I’m giving attitude?”

The situation escalated, The Root said, when Measimer said, “I don’t wanna hear that Black crap,” a comment that has since sparked significant backlash.

Following the video’s circulation, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Measimer was placed on administrative leave while it initiated disciplinary action, The Root wrote.

Levy expressed to The Root her satisfaction with the department’s response, noting the Professional Standards Division contacted her multiple times to apologize. She added the department assured her this behavior does not reflect its values.

“His supporters have said it in the comments,” Levy noted, expressing concerns for her safety had the officer been fired.

In a follow-up, Levy suggested, said The Root, the sheriff’s department improve its recruiting process and implement regular diversity, equity and inclusion training to prevent future incidents.

