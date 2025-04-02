DJUSD Superintendent Best Warns of Looming School Closures without New Housing in Davis

Superintendent Matt Best (photo from 2023)

Davis, CA – In a sobering presentation before the Davis City Council on Tuesday night, Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) Superintendent Matt Best delivered a clear warning: without new housing development in Davis, the city’s schools face steep enrollment declines, major budget cuts, and potential school closures over the next decade.

Joined by Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton, Best laid out a detailed analysis of enrollment trends, demographic projections, and the impact of the city’s chronic housing shortage on the future of public education in Davis.

The presentation, which Best described as the product of months of public engagement and internal study, painted a clear picture of a school system at a crossroads—caught between the legacy of slow-growth housing policies and the stark realities of declining birth rates and an aging population.

“We’re projecting a drop of about 100 students per year, every year, for the next ten years,” Best said. “That’s a thousand students lost. And that has a real and immediate impact on how our schools are funded, staffed, and sustained.”

Best began by showing a 20-year enrollment chart for the district, revealing a relatively stable student population until the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a sudden and significant dip. While the district has partially recovered, enrollment remains well below its 2005 levels.

The most striking shift, however, lies in the composition of the student body. In 2005, DJUSD had about 8,500 students, with only 200 of those coming from outside the district. Today, that number stands at roughly 8,250 students—but nearly 1,300 of them are non-residents, mostly children of employees who work in Davis (particularly at UC Davis) but live elsewhere, a trend driven in part by the high cost of local housing.

“About 95% of our non-resident students have parents who work in Davis,” Best explained. “That includes UC Davis, which is the county’s largest employer. But more than half of our employees don’t live in town. They can’t afford to.”

The underlying demographic driver, Best emphasized, is a collapse in local birth rates. In 2003, there were 632 births in Davis. By 2023, that number had fallen to just 346. This year, the district enrolled only 412 kindergartners, nearly 100 fewer than expected—a dramatic decline that will ripple through all grade levels in the years ahead.

This local trend stands in contrast to the rest of Yolo County. While DJUSD is shrinking, districts in Woodland and West Sacramento are holding steady, buoyed by new housing developments that attract young families.

“In 1995, we had the same number of students we do today—but 20,000 fewer residents and 20,000 fewer university students,” Best said. “That tells us the city is growing, but not with families.”

Clayton walked the council through the potential impact of two major housing projects—Village Farms and Willow Grove—both of which are expected to go before voters in the next two years due to Davis’ Measure J.

Village Farms, with 1,800 proposed units, could generate about 700 new students over a 15-year buildout. Willow Grove, formerly known as the Shriners property, includes 1,215 units and could add more than 300 students over eight years.

“If both projects are approved, our enrollment could stabilize and even return to current levels by 2040,” Clayton said. “But without them, we’re looking at school closures, model changes, and painful boundary shifts.”

A projected “cone of enrollment” showed three scenarios: a continued decline without either project; modest relief if only one is approved; and stabilization if both move forward. In the worst-case scenario, the district would likely need to close two or three schools by the end of the decade.

Best reminded councilmembers that DJUSD is already one of the lowest-funded districts in California—ranking 18th from the bottom out of over 1,000 districts. The district relies heavily on local parcel taxes, which still only bring its funding up to about 90% of the state average.

Over the past four years, DJUSD has reduced its budget by $7.5 million in response to a 300-student enrollment decline. Further losses, Best warned, would threaten the viability of many of the district’s most cherished programs.

“The economics of declining enrollment are brutal,” he said. “You can’t cut fast enough to keep up. Programs become unsustainable before a school even closes, and students suffer.”

Throughout the presentation, Best and Clayton framed housing not just as a land-use issue, but as critical educational infrastructure.

“If we don’t have new housing, we will need to restructure the district,” Best said. “That means school closures, consolidations, and program shifts. It’s not something we want to do—but it’s unavoidable if these trends continue.”

Clayton noted that the location of new developments would also require a major rebalancing of school boundaries. Village Farms and Willow Grove are both situated in the northeast part of Davis, meaning a surge of students would cluster in areas served by North Davis, Korematsu, and Harper schools.

“In that scenario, we’ll have enough students and enough seats—but not in the right places,” she said. “Boundary changes will be disruptive, but far less so than school closures.”

In response to council questions, Best confirmed that if only Village Farms passes, at least one school would likely still close. If neither project passes, closures could number two or three.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla noted that, while both developments would make a positive impact, their build-out timelines and housing types will affect how quickly relief comes.

“The community will need to understand how these projects translate into enrollment year by year,” he said. “This is about planning for the Davis of 2045. Your tools will be essential for our general plan update.”

Public comment reflected deep concern—and in some cases, frustration—over Davis’ long history of stalled growth and housing inaction.

“This is about the soul of our community,” said Rochelle Swanson, a former councilmember and representative for Village Farms. “We’ve improved our school campuses, passed bonds, and now we’re talking about closing them. That’s heartbreaking.”

Joe DiNunzio, president of the school board, was equally blunt: “The storm is here. We’ve kicked the can down the road on housing for 20 years. We’re out of road.”

Vanessa Errecarte, a Davis parent and outreach coordinator for Willow Grove, urged the council to consider the human side of the equation.

“It’s more fun for kids to bike to each other’s houses than to drive from Woodland,” she said. “Let’s build a future where families can stay here.”

Some commenters voiced skepticism of the developments, raising concerns about flood risks, soil contamination, and affordability. But the overwhelming theme was urgency—an acknowledgment that the choices made now will define Davis for generations.

DJUSD will continue its aggressive outreach campaign this spring, with more than 80 community meetings scheduled. The school board will make a final decision on district restructuring in October 2026, to be implemented for the 2027–2028 school year.

Between now and then, the city’s voters may determine not only the shape of Davis’ neighborhoods, but the survival of its schools.

“We have amazing schools,” Best said in closing. “But it’s the programs inside those schools that matter. And without new housing, those programs—and the students they serve—are at risk.”

