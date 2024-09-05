Philadelphia Taxpayers Face $60 Million Bill for Police Misconduct Settlements

By Alessandra Jimena Soberanes

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Philadelphia has seen an alarming increase in police misconduct lawsuits, with payouts reaching approximately $60 million since the start of 2023, according to recent analysis by the Inquirer.

This significant rise in expenditure has been largely driven by wrongful conviction cases, with notable settlements including a $16 million jury award to Jimmy Dennis in April and a combined $25 million settlement for Walter Ogrod, Willie Stokes, and Theophalis Wilson, the article states.

According to the analysis, these cases highlight ongoing issues within the criminal justice system, particularly concerning wrongful convictions and their costly aftermath, the story said.

The Inquirer added testimony before the City Council earlier this year underscored the urgent need for legislative support for individuals exonerated and released from prison, emphasizing the broader social justice implications of these high-profile lawsuits.

Recent figures from the analysis indicate Philadelphia’s financial burden from police misconduct lawsuits has surged dramatically, driven predominantly by wrongful conviction cases.

According to the analysis by the Inquirer, “Federal lawsuits over police misconduct have cost Philadelphia taxpayers around $60 million since the beginning of last year,” noting this represents the highest rate of expenditure on such lawsuits in recent history.

Among the most significant cases the article highlights, Jimmy Dennis received a $16 million jury verdict in April after spending 25 years in prison before his conviction was overturned.

And Walter Ogrod, who was exonerated after 28 years of incarceration, settled his lawsuit for $9.1 million last year.

The Inquirer explains these settlements have caused the city’s spending on police misconduct to spike significantly. Previously, annual expenditures on such lawsuits rarely exceeded $7 million, but recent years have seen substantial increases, with wrongful conviction cases contributing heavily to this rise.

The article added the city’s legal strategy has included settling these cases to address past wrongs, though this approach has also resulted in a considerable financial burden on taxpayers.

In addition to wrongful conviction cases, Philadelphia’s spending on police misconduct has included settlements for other issues such as the 2020 tear-gassing of protesters and police chases, according to the Inquirer.

As noted by District Attorney Larry Krasner, “Unfortunately, certain prosecutors (and) certain police officers have cost innocent people big chunks of their lives and have cost taxpayers a lot of money.” Krasner’s office has been proactive in seeking to overturn problematic convictions, but the ongoing financial implications for the city remain substantial.

John Hollway, executive director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, emphasized the need for systemic reflection and policy improvement.

Hollway stated, “The tragedy would be thinking that by paying these lawsuits out, our job is done,” noting this sentiment underscores the broader need for reform and better practices within the police department to prevent future misconduct and mitigate its impact on both affected individuals and taxpayers.

