Report: Automated Traffic Enforcement Systems Target Drivers of Color

WASHINGTON, DC – In an op-ed published by News One, a social justice focused news organization, the authors outlined the disproportionate impacts of fine–based traffic cameras on drivers of color.

News One stated that between October 2023 and March 2024, Washington D.C. amassed $54 million from automated traffic camera tickets. News One explained D.C.’s Mayor Browser had set aside $578 million dollars of expected revenue from automatic traffic camera fines in early 2023 to address a budget issue.

News One explained, “Establishing an annual reliance on money generated by such programs makes our government dependent on the very thing the cameras purport to reduce– speeding. And it does so by disproportionately ticketing drivers of color who have been failed by infrastructure investment for generations.”

The system installed in D.C. and many other cities across the U.S., (Automatic Traffic Enforcement, or ATE) disproportionately tickets drivers of color, News One writes.

The writers explain that, “Fine-based ATE parallels and magnifies the same racial disparities seen in traffic policing, with low-income and Black and Latino communities being the primary targets of ATE citations.”

Additionally, News One charges communities that are disproportionately targeted by ATE enforcement already suffer less safe roads due to inequities in infrastructure, noting, “These programs also disproportionately punish people who live in neighborhoods that have been historically disinvested and that have less safe roads, leading to dangerous driving and crashes.”

News One explains that the main factor spurring the rise of ATE systems in the U.S. is the high profitability of ATE fines and fees.

News One writes jurisdictions implementing ATE systems with high fines for speeding claim these sanctions will improve road safety, however, the revenue from speeding tickets has remained high, showing that the amount of people speeding and receiving tickets is not in decline.

News One adds, “All you have to do is follow the money. If these programs were actually changing behavior, we would see revenue decline because people would be driving more safely and incurring fewer infractions. Yet, the reality is that jurisdictions across the country are banking on revenue staying the same.”

Traffic cameras alone cannot lead to safer roads; News One insists, adding, “If implemented correctly within ATE, the deployment of Automatic Speed Enforcement (ASE) may have the potential for positive impact on speed-related traffic safety. But at best, it is just one component of a street safety plan.”

Additionally, News One points out data on traffic enforcements such as speeding tickets do not yield clear positive results, explaining, “Data on ticketing and traffic stops overall is…lacking, and what does exist routinely shows little or short term impact of enforcement efforts.”

News One concluded, “If your goal is to change behavior, you cannot literally bank on it staying the same. If policymakers are serious about traffic safety, we need to see investments in our communities, such as better signage, speed bumps, quick builds and roundabouts.”

Author Maeve Haggerty Maeve Haggerty is a second year student at the University of Vermont pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Global Studies. As an intern with the Davis Vanguard Court Watch, Maeve hopes to deepen her understanding of the criminal justice system, the law, and the reforms that are necessary to create a more just system. She is passionate about writing and studying political systems in order to improve social justice issues.

