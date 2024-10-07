ACLU Sues Albuquerque Police over Alleged DWI Bribery, Claiming Systemic Corruption

iStock-537889025

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against the city of Albuquerque, its police department, and top officials, exposing a bribery scheme allegedly run by members of the police department’s driving while intoxicated/DWI Unit.

The civil suit, according to an Associated Press article by Susan Montoya Bryan, centers around individuals arrested for DWI and coerced into paying bribes to have charges dismissed.

The AP reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Carlos Sandoval-Smith, who claimed his wrongful DWI arrest and subsequent forced bribe payment led to devastating personal losses.

In a statement cited by the AP, Sandoval-Smith said, “This lawsuit isn’t just about getting justice for me, it’s about stopping this abuse so no one else has to suffer the way I did.”

According to AP’s coverage, the allegations suggest police officers referred DWI accused to a particular attorney’s office, where payments were demanded in exchange for the officers not attending pre-trial interviews or testifying, leading to dismissals.

The AP also reports the police department and Chief Harold Medina failed to adequately investigate the allegations prior to federal authorities’ involvement, according to the ACLU.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD), as noted by the AP, has denied the allegations, claiming the lawsuit contains false information.

The department asserted Chief Medina worked closely with federal investigators and initiated an internal inquiry to uncover the truth with APD stating, “Leadership continues to cooperate and work with federal partners as they complete their investigation,” wrote the AP.

The AP added the ACLU is highlighting the broader implications of corruption within the department, with the lawsuit calling for significant reforms to address systemic failures in hiring, training and supervision.

Author Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

