California Governor Signs Bill to Reduce Black Maternal Mortality  

SACRAMENTO, CA – Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson has announced California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed AB 2319, which is designed to strengthen implicit bias training for healthcare providers to address racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant healthcare.
“When giving birth,” said Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D. (D-La Mesa), “concerns surrounding discomfort or pain are not taken as seriously when they are made by persons of color, specifically Black persons.”
Wilson (D-Suisun City) said the bill was a priority for the California Legislative Black Caucus and the California Legislative Women’s Caucus in addressing historic inequalities in maternal healthcare.
Attorney General Bonta emphasized the urgency of the issue, noting, “It is painfully clear that we are not doing nearly enough for our mothers and children, especially those of color, as our country has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries.”
Wilson’s statement explained AB 2319 aims to enhance existing laws that mandate implicit bias training in healthcare facilities, ensuring unbiased care by enforcing civil penalties for non-compliance, adding healthcare facilities are required to report their training and submit annual proof of compliance to the Attorney General’s office.
Wilson remarked, “AB 2319 ensures that all people—regardless of race—receive equitable and unbiased care. This legislation not only strengthens the training healthcare providers receive but also holds our healthcare system accountable for providing the quality care all families deserve.”
The bill mandates that healthcare providers complete initial implicit bias training by June 1, 2025, with new providers given six months from their start date to fulfill this requirement.
“Today’s law will take important steps,” added AG Bonta, “to continue tackling maternal mortality head-on in California by making significant strides in changing a healthcare system rooted in institutional racism through transparency and accountability.”