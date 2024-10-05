California Governor Signs Bill to Reduce Black Maternal Mortality  

Creator: CMSGT DON C. SUTHERLAND Licenced under creative commons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson has announced California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed AB 2319, which is designed to strengthen implicit bias training for healthcare providers to address racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant healthcare.

“When giving birth,” said Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D. (D-La Mesa), “concerns surrounding discomfort or pain are not taken as seriously when they are made by persons of color, specifically Black persons.”

Wilson (D-Suisun City) said the bill was a priority for the California Legislative Black Caucus and the California Legislative Women’s Caucus in addressing historic inequalities in maternal healthcare.

Attorney General Bonta emphasized the urgency of the issue, noting, “It is painfully clear that we are not doing nearly enough for our mothers and children, especially those of color, as our country has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries.”

Wilson’s statement explained AB 2319 aims to enhance existing laws that mandate implicit bias training in healthcare facilities, ensuring unbiased care by enforcing civil penalties for non-compliance, adding healthcare facilities are required to report their training and submit annual proof of compliance to the Attorney General’s office.

Wilson remarked, “AB 2319 ensures that all people—regardless of race—receive equitable and unbiased care. This legislation not only strengthens the training healthcare providers receive but also holds our healthcare system accountable for providing the quality care all families deserve.”

The bill mandates that healthcare providers complete initial implicit bias training by June 1, 2025, with new providers given six months from their start date to fulfill this requirement.

“Today’s law will take important steps,” added AG Bonta, “to continue tackling maternal mortality head-on in California by making significant strides in changing a healthcare system rooted in institutional racism through transparency and accountability.”

Authors Ary Quintana Ary Quintana is a fourth-year at the University of California, Davis majoring in Communication and minoring in Professional Writing and Sociology. She is a proud first-generation student. She is passionate about journalism and believes writing about the underreported events in courtrooms is a valuable public service. She is excited to do her part in uncovering everyday injustices in courtrooms and obtaining a better understanding of the legal system. Outside of work and school, Ary enjoys spending time with friends, going to the movie theater and playing music in jam sessions with friends.

Alessandra Jimena Soberanes Alessandra Soberanes is a second-year student at the University of California, Berkeley. She has declared her major in Society & Environment and plans to pursue a double major in Legal Studies. Additionally, she is currently working on a minor in Sustainable Business & Policy. Alessandra is passionate about addressing environmental injustices, particularly those affecting her hometown in the Inland Empire. Her areas of interest include environmental and immigration law, and she aspires to serve as a positive role model for first-generation Hispanic students pursuing legal careers.

Categories:

Tags: