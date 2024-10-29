Commentary: Candidate Positions on Measure J Show A Notable Shift on the Issue

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

In 2020, Davis voters reauthorized Measure J, originally passed in 2000, for a third time until 2030 by a large majority of over 80 percent of the voters. There was no organized opposition, and the council did not really entertain any notion of changes to Measure J.

But times are clearly changing, and just four years later the council briefly considered possible changes to Measure J before shelving any discussion into the future.

In 2018, when asked about Measure J, there were 9 candidates for two seats on the city council—five of them were unequivocal supporters, one was outright opposed (Mark West), and two were willing to look into modifications while another was not committal.

In 2018, Gloria Partida, who would go on to win a seat that year and be reelected in 2022, opined: “I think that Measure J/R was needed when voted in but I do believe it needs to be modified. It has now caused a shortage of housing and I believe that when it comes up for renewal it will not pass and we will be unprotected against poorly designed growth. The modification I propose is that we draw a line with well delineated metrics around what the building should contain. If projects do not meet these metrics then the project would go to a vote. We should also delineate as part of the modification where and how much we should grow.”

Among the candidates who unequivocally supported Measure J in 2018 were Dan Carson, who would go on to win in 2018 and then lose his seat in 2022, and Linda Deos, who is the only one of the nine on the ballot this year.

When we asked the three current candidates their view on revisions to Measure J, Deos was far more nuanced than in 2018, stating, “It is important to note that Measure D (the Measure J/R extension) was passed in 2020 by over 80% of voters. It is clear that Davis voters want input and a voice on what peripheral development looks like.”

However, she added, “At the same time, it’s clear that our current growth model isn’t sustainable long-term.”

She continued, “Most Davis residents will agree that the state and the City have not built enough housing in the past few decades. The recent struggle to pass our Housing Element underscores the limited infill options we have going forward.”

Ultimately, she wants to “prepare” for the next chapter of Davis’ growth, “while preserving our commitment to thoughtful development and community engagement.”

What does that mean? She said, “I am ready to step in on Day 1 to champion this process for addressing our community’s needs, whether that is an amendment to Measure J/R/D or through our general plan update.”

In short, while she attempts to thread the needle, she is at least open to amending Measure J.

That’s a lot of movement in six years.

Dillan Horton similarly attempts to parse the need to modify Measure J with the acknowledgement that “(w)e must approach this issue with extreme caution. Davis residents, especially those reliant on our farmlands, are rightfully concerned about harmful agricultural interference.”

He explains, “Measure J, while a useful and necessary tool for preserving agricultural land, poses challenges with addressing housing affordability in Davis”

Horton clearly sees the downside to the Measure J process: “Development proposals often result in contentious and expensive campaigns, and rarely gain voter approval. The need for a Measure J vote has stagnated several housing projects.”

Therefore, “It is worthwhile to explore reforms for Measure J, so our city can begin implementing long overdue sensible development.”

However, he clearly states that “smart infill development” is his priority, “especially near public transit and on unused/underused city land, so Davis can create more affordable housing options.”

Victor Lagunes also attempts to find the median between the concerns about housing affordability and “fears of sprawl” if Measure J is amended.

Lagunes said, “Most Davisites agree that housing is a top priority for the city of Davis, but consensus often breaks down over the specifics of where to build and what type of housing. Measure J was established to ensure any development would meet a threshold of consensus, but in recent years, some feel it stands in the way of urgently needed additional housing.”

He added, “I have been clear in my work and my campaign that we must build housing to address growing demand, but always with climate-smart design and fiscal responsibility as guiding principles.”

He concludes: “Until the community wants to place Measure J/R/D on the table for amendment, we must recommit to fully engaging and educating voters with upcoming projects that may be subject to J/R/D.”

Like so many issues, there is not a large amount of daylight between the candidates on this one. We don’t see any candidates coming out and saying they want to end Measure J. On the other hand, we don’t see any candidates coming out and saying that Measure J needs to remain as written with only technical amendments indefinitely into the future.

The center in Davis has clearly shifted in six years. It is not clear, however, where the voters come down on this and, in this election, they are not really going to get to select from competing visions.

That will be a question for the future as the city moves forward with its General Plan update, with two Measure J project votes in 2025 and 2026, and potentially a Measure J amendment put before the voters.

