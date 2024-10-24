COURT WATCH: In Day 2 of Stanley Jury Trial, No Evidence Presented of Strangulation before Death of Wife 

WOODLAND, CA – In the second full day of the jury trial of Henry Stanley in Yolo County Superior Court Wednesday, testimony from medical professionals indicated no physical evidence of neck strangulation that could have directly led to the death of the alleged victim, Megan Marie Duncanson, days before she was found dead in their shared home.

Testimony from Officer Leo Gonzales, who arrived at the Stanley house on July 9 after a call about a domestic dispute, stated that he found the alleged victim tearful in the backyard of their home, with visible bruising on her left and right arms.

Officer Gonzales testified he did not hear anything from inside the house before he knocked on the door, nor did he see any weapons once he entered.

After searching all the rooms of the house, Gonzales said he checked the backyard where he found Duncanson, and, after initially examining her, called an ambulance, and she was taken to Sutter Davis Hospital.

A physician’s assistant at the Emergency Department of Sutter Davis testified to Duncanson’s state and physical condition once she arrived at the hospital, stating the alleged victim was nervous and fearful when she was brought in and had said she had been in an altercation with her husband.

Speaking to her injuries, the PA testified the alleged victim stated she had been hit and grabbed at the hair as well as around the neck. Duncanson also said she had a headache and neck pain but could not specify whether that was due to the events of July 9 or altercations in the previous few days.

The PA said she observed bruising on both arms, as well as a swollen nose and lips.

Following a CT scan of the neck and head, the PA said everything was normal and there were no physical indications of strangulation or a concussion, with the only citable symptoms being a headache and neck pain, adding the radiologist’s report also confirmed that everything was normal with the CT scans.

The PA discharged the alleged victim, testifying Duncanson only received some pain medications and left with a representative from Empower Yolo, a community organization helping those who are victims of domestic violence.

A nurse at Sutter Davis Hospital, who also saw Duncanson on July 9, affirmed the statements of the PA as she was questioned by Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia and Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin.

A friend from college of the alleged victim began her testimony Wednesday morning, speaking to Duncanson’s short size and stature, after knowing the victim since 2017 and reconnecting this past December.

However, the friend was unable to continue her testimony after breaking down, so the court adjourned for the morning.

Categories:

Tags: