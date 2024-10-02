COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Accused with Financial Trouble  

WOODLAND, CA – Despite the defense argument the accused should have a bail reduction because of family financial problems, the judge denied the motion here Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, agreeing with the prosecution that the accused was a public safety threat because of multiple DUI driving violations.

Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso argued the accused was jailed on his own volition with full recognition that he has a problem with substance abuse.

DPD Borruso then asked because of the accused’s extraneous financial problems if the court would decrease the accused’s bail – which the accused currently cannot afford.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Spatola spoke against the bail reduction request, charging the accused has had multiple DUI/driving under the influence violations, and thus presents a danger to the public.

DDA Spatola recognized the accused’s financial trouble but maintained the danger the public faces with the accused being released is much greater.

Judge Sonia Cortés stated that while she “recognized that (the accused) has turned himself in and acknowledged he had a problem” she did not find cause to lower his bail or address his financial problems, agreeing with DDA Spatola’s arguments around public safety.

Judge Cortés added that because this is not the first time the accused has faced this charge that the accused has an “unacknowledged problem,” despite praising the accused, around a minute earlier, for turning himself in and acknowledging his problem.

Bail for the accused remained at $5,000 and the Court ordered that if bail was paid and the accused was released, the accused would have to have a SCRAM device installed, would not be able to drive, and would not be able to consume alcohol.

Author Caleb Silver Caleb Silver is a rising sophomore at the University of California, Davis pursuing a degree in English and Political Science. Caleb is enamored with the absurdity of the unequality of American political systems. Caleb is torn between pursuing a career in law and one in creative writing but is very passionate about both. He is driven to further understand the injustices of our legal system.

