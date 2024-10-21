COURT WATCH: Judge OK’s Military Diversion After Accused Claims PTSD, VA Offers Aid

WOODLAND, CA – The defense here in Yolo County Superior Court last week argued the accused should receive military diversion instead of regular sentencing because of mental health and substance issues caused by years of military duty.

Judge Sonia Cortes eventually agreed, but had questions for the veteran. And the granted military diversion initially was met with argument from the prosecution before ending a long and drawn out court experience for the accused.

Defense attorney Christopher Parkhurst started his argument for military diversion, maintaining years of military service had given the accused anxiety and depression and, as reported from his court mandated councilor, this depression and anxiety fueled his substance abuse.

Parkhurst stated, “we’d request that (the accused) continue his therapy via once a month session for the one or two year period” noting the accused would complete the ARTS program.

Judge Cortes then asked what this program was, and the defense attorney explained that it is a program through a VA hospital where veterans obtain group therapy with other veterans like themselves, dealing with substance abuse issues.

Though Judge Cortes granted the request for military diversion with little argument from the prosecution, just four days earlier the prosecution opposed the same request and, months ago, the request for military diversion was requested with the prosecution opposing.

On Sept. 20 of this year the prosecution requested time to respond to the request for military diversion and seemingly had no argument for opposing it.

However, the months of opposition delayed the process for the accused to get help, noted the defense.

The motion granted by the court now allows the accused to be on military diversion for 12 months after the defense pushed past the prosecution’s requests continuances and objections.

Author Caleb Silver Caleb Silver is a rising sophomore at the University of California, Davis pursuing a degree in English and Political Science. Caleb is enamored with the absurdity of the unequality of American political systems. Caleb is torn between pursuing a career in law and one in creative writing but is very passionate about both. He is driven to further understand the injustices of our legal system.

