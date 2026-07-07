Op-ed | Toward a Better Village Farms

Although many mourn the narrow defeat of Measure V with its 1,800 new housing units, this vote presents an opportunity for a much better project in the future.

Village Farms was a mediocre development proposal. The 1980s-style site plan called for 1,440 single-family detached homes, with 360 low-income apartments segregated to the southwest corner of the site. It contained none of the “missing middle” housing forms that cities often seek to provide housing choice and urban density—townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. The site plan arranged streets in a poorly connected twentieth-century “degenerate grid” pattern. In contrast to today’s transit-oriented development philosophy, it placed a large park in the most transit-accessible location next to Covell Boulevard and its shopping center.

Ironically, the 2005 Covell Village plan for the same site, which also lost at the ballot box, was a much better design. That plan had a more unified and connected street pattern, a better gradient of densities increasing toward transit, a better mix of unit sizes throughout the subdivision, and—crucially—a vision of redesigning Covell as a pedestrian-friendly boulevard.

The Village Farms site will and should develop. How could a better project design come about in the future?

The problems start with the American tradition of developer-driven projects in which cities try to negotiate for more parks, affordable housing, and better design but have relatively little leverage compared to developers. In other parts of the world, especially Northern Europe, cities often proactively acquire land, establish a plan, and lease sites back to developers. That process can result in projects better meeting public needs, and can also recapture increases in land value due to public investment (in transit, roads, parks, schools, etc.) for local government rather than private landowners.

John Whitcombe bought the main 386-acre Village Farms parcel for a mere $3.2 million at a 1990s bankruptcy auction. If the City of Davis had been on the ball, it could have acquired the land itself. Even now the City should explore ways to acquire the site if, as seems likely, the Whitcombes are tired of mounting ballot campaigns. However, 50 years of right-wing efforts such as 1978’s Proposition 13 have so constrained public-sector revenues that a well-funded Affordable Housing Trust Fund doesn’t exist with which to do this. Still, maybe other ways can be found.

Assuming the land stays in private hands, the city should create twenty-first century standards for such projects. These would include transit-oriented project design, urban densities, well-connected street patterns, a mix of housing forms including “missing middle” types, greenway and path networks, and substantial amounts of affordable housing due to “accessibility by design” (small units and shared housing types) as well as permanently subsidized rents and prices.

Traffic is a legitimate concern of local residents. The old model of putting housing-only developments in one part of the city and business parks elsewhere (for example through the failed 2022 DISC proposal at the east end of town) is a recipe for increased driving. The alternative? Co-locate jobs and housing. A more phased development plan for Village Farms including workplaces as well as housing, plus a strong package of incentives (parking charges, transit subsidies) to reduce driving, could gain greater public support. Developers might partner with the University to designate some housing for university staff, who could then bike or take transit to campus. Redesigning Covell and L Street as pedestrian-friendly boulevards accommodating slow-and-steady traffic would also help make this a less car-oriented district and address local residents very-real congestion concerns.

Making the project a zero-net-energy microgrid and expanding greenways would add other twenty-first-century elements. A better Village Farms might actually include a “village” with a central plaza off Covell, European-style tall-and-thin apartment buildings around courtyards, a thorough mix of housing types, connected street patterns, and a higher percentage of affordable units. The result could be a really exciting sustainable neighborhood of the future.

Now is the time for the City, in its new General Plan or Specific Plans for each new addition to the city, to establish a cutting-edge framework for this and other new neighborhoods. Disappointing as the Measure V vote is to many, it is an opportunity for Davis to ensure that something far better comes about.

Stephen Wheeler is emeritus professor of urban planning and design at U.C. Davis and author of Planning for Sustainability in the Time of Populism, Inequality, and Climate Crisis (Routledge 2026).

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: