COURT WATCH: Not Wanting to ‘Play Games,’ Judge Eventually Agrees to Defense Argument for Corrected Probation Report Before Sentencing 

WOODLAND, CA – An accused refused to be transported to court for sentencing Monday morning at the Yolo County Superior Court, and although the defense argued there were various errors and an unfinished analysis in the sentencing report for adequate sentencing, Judge Paul K Richardson wanted to sentence the accused immediately.

The accused is facing a first degree felony charge for burglary.

Defense attorney Rob Gorman arrived at court thinking this case was set for the calendar in the afternoon. Deputy District Attorney Chris Bulkeley attended the hearing via phone call. Judge Richardson stated they were set for sentencing and the accused had refused to come to court.

Gorman explained to the court there were errors in the sentencing report and DDA Bulkeley had reached out to probation, but was unsure of any completion update. DPD Gorman requested for there to be a one to two week continuance.

Defense counsel Gorman questioned the judge about whether this hearing was moved to this morning because of the Friday holiday last week. Judge Richardson replied this hearing was set because the accused “needs to be sentenced,” adding this wasn’t the first time the accused refused to be transported to court, noting, “I don’t want to play games with him.”

Gorman assured Judge Richardson that once he received the sentencing report, he would review it with the accused and talk to him about the importance of his appearance.

DDA Bulkeley via phone call stated he had contacted probation that morning asking them for the corrections and to return with an actual probation report, adding they had fixed the burglary degree charge to first degree because it was incorrect previously.

Judge Richardson suggested analysis be done and an additional report by probation be prepared, before he asked probation how long they would need for this.

Probation Officer Michelle Vermette stated they would request four weeks.

Gorman stated he would not object to the four weeks because it would give him time to visit the accused more than once before the next court date to convince him to appear.

DDA Bulkeley asked if Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. would be okay to meet and requested to have the information be in one single document.

Judge Richardson approved the request and emphasized the accused needed to appear.

Bail was set at $35,000.

