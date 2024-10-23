Democrats Support Yes on Q

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

Davis, CA – The Yolo County Democratic Party has formally endorsed Yes on Measure Q, recognizing it as a critical step to secure essential services for the City of Davis. This endorsement underscores the party’s commitment to equity, community well-being, and responsible governance—principles at the core of Measure Q.

“Measure Q will allow the City of Davis to provide essential services, including public safety and needed infrastructure investments. The Yolo County Democratic Party applauds the City of Davis for bringing this measure forward to assure the provision of local government services to the most vulnerable populations in the community,” said Jake Whitaker, Chair of the Yolo County Democratic Party.

In contrast, the Yolo County Taxpayers Association is listed on the ballot as leading the opposition to Measure Q. The conservative association opposes every local ballot measure, including Measure Q as well as Measure T, which supports Davis libraries. According to its website, the Yolo County Taxpayers Association believes in “privatizing whenever possible.”

“The choice for Democrats is clear,” said Will Arnold, Davis City Councilmember and former Mayor. “Measure Q embodies our values—equity, opportunity, and a government that works for all. It’s a direct investment in essential services that protect the most vulnerable in our city, improve parks and infrastructure, and keep our streets safe. This is what makes Davis livable and inclusive.”

Measure Q has garnered strong support from top Democratic leaders, including Congressman Mike Thompson, former State Senator Lois Wolk, and former Assemblymember Mariko Yamada. With backing from Democratic leaders, small business owners, and the unanimous Davis City Council, Measure Q represents a collective effort to strengthen Davis.

Categories:

Tags: