Guest Commentary: Dillan & Deos Diverge – District 2 Candidates on Public Safety and Police Accountability

By Grey Crawford, Campaign Coordinator for Dillan Horton for Davis City Council

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

My name is Grey Crawford and I have been proud to serve as Campaign Coordinator for Dillan Horton’s campaign for Davis City Council for the past year. In this role, I have worked closely with Dillan as a leader on the Davis Police Accountability Commission (PAC), and I’ve seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to addressing public safety concerns and creating meaningful criminal justice reform.

As Chair of the PAC, he’s worked to address some of the most pressing issues facing our community, including expanding the co-responder clinician program and establishing Davis’ new Department of Social Services & Housing; both critical steps in reimagining how public safety works in our town.

In contrast, we have to consider the record of Linda Deos, one of Dillan’s opponents. When asked by the Vanguard to address police oversight concerns like the Picnic Day 5 Incident, she first cited her work representing prison guards accused of wrongdoing to claim she understands “both sides” of the issue.

For this to be the first experience Deos brought up when asked about her perspective on police accountability raises serious concerns. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA), the union representing prison guards in California, consistently lobbies against desperately needed criminal justice reforms in state and local government. CCPOA’s track record of conservative advocacy against criminal justice reform includes Proposition 36, which is on the ballot this November, a measure that the LA Times said would “revive the disastrous war on drugs.” Additionally, CCPOA was one of largest contributors to California’s Three Strikes initiative and has opposed other programs to reduce the prison population. By citing her ties to an organization which has consistently resisted accountability and reform, Deos suggests she’s uncommitted to promoting equity and addressing potential police misconduct in Davis.

Dillan’s public safety approach focuses on the principle that all of us deserve safety & security in our community, not just the wealthy & well connected. That means providing more support for people in mental health crises and those struggling with substance abuse, rather than relying solely on punitive law enforcement responses. For example – earlier this year as Chair of the PAC, he drafted an ordinance to ban facial recognition technology for policing in Davis, which is a discriminatory technology that disproportionately misidentifies people of color, women, and gender non-conforming individuals. This is a testament to his commitment to human-centered criminal justice reform, and it proves that Dillan will always advocate for policies that protect the safety and dignity of every resident, no matter their background.

For all three candidates, the record speaks for itself. I’m supporting Dillan because he has fought for public safety that serves everyone. As ballots arrive, it is important that Davis voters recognize the impact of their choices on the most vulnerable in our city. And therefore, it’s important to know who has consistently stood up for marginalized communities, and who has aligned themselves with groups working against them.

Sincerely,

Grey Crawford

Campaign Coordinator, Dillan 4 Davis

